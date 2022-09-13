It’s the day before classes start and you’re casually scrolling through Instagram. Wanting a break from the stress of preparing for school, you just want to see what all your friends are up to. But once you start scrolling, you only see pictures from a Panhellenic tradition that has its grip on the University of Tennessee: sorority bid day.
Every year on bid day, girls who have poured their hearts and souls into Panhellenic rush see whether or not they got a bid from a sorority and they “run home” to their new community. Greek Life is a staple at UT as a quarter of the student body is a member of an organization in the Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life.
While everyone on campus either knows about Panhellenic sororities and Interfraternity Council (IFC) fraternities or is a part of one, fewer people are aware of other organizations that root themselves in Greek traditions. UT is full of professional fraternities and sororities that are part of the Professional Greek Council.
Most of the organizations are traditionally labeled fraternities but are co-ed. They offer opportunities for students interested in everything from art and architecture to engineering. One of the fraternities, Kappa Alpha Pi — which members refer to as KAPi — aims to provide community and resources for students interested in law and government.
Nick Clancy, a junior political science major and the president of KAPi, got involved with the fraternity in the spring of his freshman year when he was looking for a community to get involved with, but was not interested in going through the IFC rush process.
“The traditional Greek life doesn’t necessarily align with what I’m interested in,” Clancy said. “I think it’s great for people who want to do it, it’s just not something I was personally interested in, so to have the ability to be part of an organization that’s similar, but is centered around a topic that allows us to have more resources as a club is a really good fit.”
KAPi has chapter meetings, hosts guest speakers in law or government careers and prepares for the LSAT. They also, however, offer many of the social events that tend to draw students toward IFC or Panhellenic Council.
With date parties, semi-formals and social events, the members find it gives them a medium between regular clubs and traditional Greek Life. Nicole Makaras, a junior political science major and KAPi’s Vice President of Recruitment, said she enjoys how the organization combines the social and professional aspects.
“I think the way people think about Panhellenic is definitely more of in a social context, or even IFC is more of in a social context and that's all fine and good,” Makaras said. “But I think the professional Greek community gives you an opportunity to be able to develop yourself professionally, while also having a social aspect because we have both and we're really proud of that.”
While many members choose the professional Greek life path, others are interested in both. Lindsay Lankau, a senior political science major and KAPi’s Vice President of Membership, was in a Panhellenic Council sorority for most of her college career.
She ended up leaving the sorority so she could devote more time to her executive role in KAPi and to law school applications, but still recognizes the importance of traditional Greek organizations.
In fact, she would not have found out about KAPi if it weren’t for one of her sorority sisters. Once she heard about it, she was excited to be in an organization focused mostly on professional development.
“I felt like I wanted a community of people who were going after the same things that I was, who were passionate about the same things that I was,” Lankau said. “I wanted to be around people who were going through the same thing as me and who could give me resources.”
Even students who want to grow professionally though, might not be sure of what professional field they want to pursue. Makaras and Lankau said that while KAPi serves students interested in law and government, members come from all sorts of majors and some end up deciding law or government careers but still enjoy the community of the club.
“I know plenty of people that you know get in and discover that it's not necessarily what they wanted to do,” Makaras said. “But I think that's just as equally as important as the people that end up finding out it's exactly what they want to do.”
Because after all, professional Greek organizations are not just about the profession. For Clancy, Makaras and Lankau, they’re also about finding a place on campus where you feel valued.
“I was like you know this is great, I can get some LSAT classes in, but it’s actually turned into a really great community of people that I do depend on for a lot of stuff,” Lankau said.
KAPi’s recruitment process for this semester is already underway, but you can fill out this Google form to stay in the loop about spring recruitment. You can also check out other professional Greek organizations at the Professional Greek Council’s website.
