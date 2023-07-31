From summer blooms to fresh, local heirlooms, Nourish Knoxville’s Farmers’ Market in Market Square offers a wide range of local produce, plants and handmade items. The downtown activity is popular on Saturdays and also gives residents the opportunity to shop local on Wednesdays.
The Market Square Farmers’ Market first opened in 2004, and in 2013, Nourish Knoxville was created to expand upon the work being done with the popular event. In addition to the markets, Nourish Knoxville offers various programs that address food security in Knoxville and surrounding areas.
After almost 20 years of the market itself and 10 years since Nourish Knoxville’s incorporation, the market has only grown in popularity, evident through the number of residents who made a trip to Market Square this Wednesday.
Children and adults of all ages are welcome to peruse the many booths that offer a little something for everyone. Everything offered at the farmers’ market is grown, raised or made by vendors in or near the Knoxville area, supporting small businesses and encouraging residents to shop local.
Booths at the Wednesday market, as with the ones at the Saturday market, have offerings that include locally-grown fruits and vegetables, hand-picked flowers and carefully-crafted crocheted pieces.
At this week’s Wednesday market, vendors like Old Bailey Farms and Pastabilities were offering fresh honey and pasta, respectively. Groups like Mountain Meadows Farms and Zavels Family Farms had an impressive array of fresh produce including watermelon, peaches, cucumbers, tomatoes and more.
Emily Moore, a senior animal science major at UT, praised the fresh produce, handmade jewelry and woodworking pieces, as well as the affordable nearby parking.
“This was my first time going to the farmers market and I absolutely loved it,” Moore said. “Supporting local farmers and businesses is super important to me, so it was cool to see all of that in one place.”
Sweet treats were also available to purchase at this week’s market. The Sugar Queen Creamery booth was open for business, selling frozen desserts to cool anyone off under the hot summer sun. Myrtle’s Bakehouse also offered sweets with their various types of cookies and donuts up for grabs.
Rainbow Roots Floral, a Maryville floral farm, also attended on Wednesday. The floral shop had several displays of hand-crafted bouquets. Shopkeeper Eric Hobbs explained the competitive nature of the market and what it means to sell there.
“This is our second year, so, it is our first full year as like a full-timer, but we were on the waitlist last year for about half a year,” Hobbs said.
One of his favorite aspects of the market on both Wednesdays and Saturdays is the crowd and getting to know new faces,
“For me, it's the people,” Hobbs said. “I love meeting new people and just getting the word out about our place.”
While the Saturday market, which stretches through Union Avenue and Market Street, is popular, this week’s Wednesday market was lively and accompanied by guests dining at surrounding restaurants, young children playing in the splash pad and families snacking on their recently purchased goods at nearby benches and picnic tables.
The Market Square Farmers’ Market is happening all summer and continues into the fall. The Wednesday market is held every week from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. until Nov. 15, and the Saturday market takes place every week from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. until Nov. 18.
