For over 50 years, National Pan-Hellenic Council sororities and fraternities have been represented at the University of Tennessee. Divine 9 chapters keep leadership, diversity and scholarship at the forefront of their practice. A passion for service drives the NPHC to connect students through community and knowledge.
Moving to a new city can be intimidating and finding your community takes time. College allows you to explore possibilities and establish a new sense of home. Roddrick Tooles, a senior studying information science, found Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. Kappa Chi Chapter, known informally as Sigma, during a time where he felt homesick.
“I’m from Memphis and when I moved to Knoxville, I felt I was losing my sense of home,” Tooles said. “I knew I needed to get back into my community.”
NPHC chapters are big on discretion, so Tooles had to use a friend’s recommendation to join Sigma.
“I told a friend how I was feeling homesick and he suggested that I would make a good Sigma,” Tooles said. “He was in the chapter and connected me to an informational session. Now I'm a Sigma.”
Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc. Zeta Delta, or AKA, is UT's longest-running sorority. The chapter has a long lineage of women who are all connected through sisterhood, scholarship and service. Micah Owens, 2022-23 president of AKA, decided to join because the purpose of the sorority most aligned with her beliefs.
“Scholarship is most important to me. You can’t cross anything unless you are doing well in school,” Owens said. “A lot of us are in STEM fields, so it is nice to have that comradery between Black women who are going through similar classes. We all know the feeling of being the only (Black woman) in class.”
Divine 9 chapters require students to have a 2.5 GPA, 12 established college credits and a log of service hours to be considered. Because of these expectations, it is not common for freshmen to cross — a term that the chapters use for being initiated. With this in mind, campus-wide service opportunities are hosted through the NPHC for students to collect service hours while connecting with Greek organizations.
Each NPHC chapter will host a week of events including service opportunities and informational sessions. It is important to attend events associated with your desired chapter because the rush process isn’t about what you know, but who you know.
“Go to events that are hosted by the chapter that you want to join, but also for the NPHC as a whole,” Owens said. “Get to know people who are older than you to help build your reputation.”
A “Meet the Greeks Yard Show” will be hosted on August 23 for chapters to showcase their members. This is a welcoming event open to all students. It is highly encouraged that interested students attend the yard show to begin setting the foundation for recruitment.
The Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life will host a misconceptions and stereotypes seminar on August 30 for those interested in joining a sorority or fraternity. This event is a judgment-free zone to share ways to get involved and set expectations for the pledge process.
If you are interested in joining Greek Life, follow @utknphc on Instagram and register for the misconceptions and stereotypes seminar online at gogreek.utk.edu
