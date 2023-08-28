Dino Nassios is a senior majoring in communication studies. Around the time he graduates this fall, he will also be releasing a highly anticipated record with his band Milk Man & The Big Band.
Milk Man & The Big Band is a 16-piece blues, rock and jazz band founded in 2021 by Nassios, who sought to embark on a musical journey with a clear vision in mind. Influenced by the elaborate production of older music, he wanted to create a sound that would captivate audiences and challenge the conventions of what is expected from an indie rock band.
“I'd always listen to older music, and the one thing about older music that I've noticed is that the production of the songs is a lot more elaborate,” Nassios said. “And I like music like that – I want to just go all out on the production. I have the production mindset of a group from 50, 60 years ago. And it's not because I'm only about old music, it’s just I think horns are cool, I think strings are cool and going over the top is important to do. I've always just gravitated towards doing my own thing, and with this, I just wanted to make sure my influences were at the forefront.”
Nassios’ desire to push the boundaries of production and create an experience reminiscent of groups from the past motivated him to start this band.
The inspiration for his personal musical style can be traced back to iconic acts such as the Beatles and the Beach Boys. While the Beatles hold a special place in his heart, it was the producing genius of Brian Wilson from the Beach Boys that truly struck a chord with Nassios. The intricate string arrangements and meticulous attention to detail in Wilson's work resonated deeply with him and influenced his incorporation of similar elements in his own music.
This band is not just another fleeting project for Nassios. It represents a personal and artistic evolution. Nassios has matured as a songwriter and has taken on multiple roles within the band, including writing songs, producing records and managing logistics, such as bookings and merchandise. By taking the reins and putting his own stamp on every aspect of the band's operation, he ensures that the project stays true to his creative vision.
Nassios’ commitment to assembling a group of talented musicians has been a driving force behind the band's longevity. He has invested considerable time and effort in handpicking band members who share his passion for creating memorable music.
“I’ve spent a lot of time parsing through these people and finding good staff and good members and good players,” Nassios said. “And I think what will make people stick and remember us is that our songs are memorable, that we’re doing something different from everybody else and that we’ve got the skills to do so. We’ve got good songs and good people.”
By surrounding himself with talented individuals who bring their own skills and expertise to the table, Nassios believes that Milk Man & The Big Band can collectively stand out and create something unique.
Having aspiring professional musicians within the band, particularly those studying at UT, has proven to be highly beneficial. These musicians possess a higher level of knowledge and are actively pursuing careers in the music industry. Despite the disparity in musical academic levels, Nassios’ musicians recognize his artistic contributions and are willing to collaborate with him.
Rion Tabor, a senior majoring in jazz trombone performance, is one of those musicians. He is the band’s trombonist, but he also plays another crucial role within the band. He adds his expertise, both as a composer and arranger, to collaborate with Nassios on all of their songs. Nassios provides the song structure, lyrics and arrangement ideas, while Tabor contributes his musical insights in terms of horn arrangements. Tabor said that it was definitely a process.
“It was a struggle at first because I wasn't really a composer or an arranger when I first came in," Tabor said. "I was not someone who did it all the time. We went through this phase of just making music that was kind of not the best, and I would just make horn charts for it. And it didn’t really matter what it sounded like as long as it sounded decent. But, yeah, I'd say I've gotten a lot better at it.”
Nassios said he and Tabor bounce ideas off each other.
“I'll write the structure, the lyrics, the arrangement, what instruments will be on it, and then I’ll ask Rion to come up with some ideas for what the horns could do on this song, and I'll either stamp it or veto it,” Nassios said.
In a similar way, Nassios said that he would give Tabor the lead on what the strings or the horns do on a certain section of a song and voice his opinion on it later.
“I'll need him to write a bridge or something if I can't think about it at the moment,” Nassios said. “I’ll ask him to pitch some ideas for what the horns could do on a song. And then he'll pitch some ideas. Sometimes it goes the other way, too.”
This collaborative process allows for the exchange of ideas, with Nassios ultimately making the final decisions.
Milk Man & The Big Band and their impending record release are things Nassios has been dreaming about for years. Nassios recently visited WUOT radio station on UT’s campus to record a segment on one of their shows, and WUTK 90.3 The Rock will be sponsoring an upcoming show of theirs that will be held in the Student Union auditorium on Friday, Oct. 13.
Milk Man & The Big Band’s upcoming concert will mark their first appearance on WDVX’s Big Plate Special. On Friday, Sept. 1 at 12:00 p.m., the band will take the stage at Barley’s Taproom & Pizzeria.
