The first student-led concert in the UT School of Music received cheers and standing ovations from about 50 people in the Alumni Memorial Building Monday night. Sigma Alpha Iota, Phi Mu Alpha, Black Musicians Alliance and SCOUT, a composition club, sponsored a two-hour “Concert Around the World” that raised donations for The Joy of Music School.
"I didn't expect it to be this big already," Amanda Stawick, senior music major and performer, said.
A duet by Zoe Stiles and T.J. Williams on “The Prayer” and two contemporary songs by the UT Gospel Choir got the first two ovations, both before intermission. The audience clapped and shouted “come on, choir!” through multiple key changes. Four-person band The Mystic Cats let everyone know they were getting ready to “turn this place up” before they did just that, on an electric “Buffalo Soldier” that had people nodding and singing along. The third ovation went to the closer, the Tahj Walsh Sextet, which broke out trombone, saxophone, trumpet and piano solos on “Pensativa” by Art Blakey.
Just before intermission, Phi Mu Alpha surprised an audience member with a dedication. One singer declared no one was more deserving of the title of Phi Mu girl than unsuspecting concert co-organizer Kadijah Tinker. He called her up to the stage and gave her a flower before she took a front row seat and the group sang “A Serenade to a Girl.”
“Full surprise,” Tinker, senior double major in music education and music and cultures, said.
Tinker is also the president of Sigma Alpha Iota, their sister organization.
“I’m good friends with all of them … Total cheek,” Tinker said.
Mistress of ceremonies and co-organizer Allison Lee came up with the surprise during sound check to show her appreciation of Tinker. Usually, a professor is involved in programming concerts, but after students said they were looking for more performance opportunities, Lee and Tinker began their own. Monday night saw them running around helping to move drums and music stands between numbers.
"This was just students working for students hoping students would respond." Tinker said.
She added that professors showed their support by telling their classes and poking their heads into rehearsals.
Lee, senior animal science and veterinary science major, and the Sigma Alpha Iota service committee chair, said she had always been passionate about a diversity concert.
"I found there was a lack … in the repertoire," Lee said.
Lee thought it would be nice if students found songs that weren’t usually heard and asked them to choose pieces based off the theme, “Around the World.” Organization leaders Seth Reynolds of Phi Mu Alpha, Lauren Goldston of Black Musicians Alliance and Siena Fulton of SCOUT performed in addition to working behind the scenes.
Tinker said Sigma Alpha Iota had always discussed a service project in Knoxville. They donated to Pleasant Ridge Elementary School’s music program last semester.
Monday night’s audience donated $87, along with toys and musical equipment, to a Sigma Alpha Iota bake sale for The Joy of Music School. The school is a nonprofit organization that has provided instruments and music lessons to children since 1998 and for free since 2001. All the instructors are volunteers and Tinker said many UT students teach in their private lesson program.
“The Joy of Music School has come to recruit teachers and it has always been on our radar to give back," Tinker said.
The Joy of Music School also comes to campus events, and many of the students continue on to UT, according to Executive Director Francis Graffeo. Recently they attended the Ready for the World Series Ukraine concert in February at the Natalie L. Haslam Music Center.
Usually at least one student joins the School of Music each year, Graffeo said, while some choose other majors. Fourteen UT students currently volunteer at the school, as well as one faculty member and three retired professors.
Tinker said the planning process for Monday's concert had been going on since last semester. Since other chapters of Sigma Alpha Iota and Phi Mu Alpha do similar concerts across the country, the UT chapters thought it would be a great way for the student organizations to show support for the school.
Lee hoped underclassmen were inspired both by the concert and the turnout.
"Depending on its success — and it's already a success — we hope to do it again next year," Lee said.
