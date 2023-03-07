According to Pollstar’s concert market ratings for 2023, Knoxville has climbed into the top 50 spots in the nation.
Following the announcement of concerts from The Chicks and Stevie Nicks coming to Knoxville, the city climbed from 93 to 41. Many stars visit Knoxville every year and UT even brings in big names for the annual “Volapalooza” and end of year festival for students.
Last year the school had Wiz Khalifa, Chevy Woods, Juvenile and Ying Yang Twins. This year the school was able to get ultra popular female hip hop artist Lizzo into the event.
Miles Dickerson is a UT senior and a drummer in a band that works out of Atlanta and Knoxville. He spoke on Knoxville’s recent growth and how it impacts him.
“I hope that one day I can reach the level of success musically to come to a city as big and energetic as Knoxville,” UT senior and drummer Miles Dickerson said.
Every year popular artists – musicians and comedians – come to Knoxville and perform at venues such as Thompson-Boling Arena, Tennessee Theatre and Bijou Theatre.
“I have been to Volapalooza, and other concerts at the TBA and I’m so fortunate to go to school in a town where people like Wiz Khalifa and Lizzo want to come,” Senior art major Hannah Carney said.
Names such as Garth Brooks and Luke Combs have also come through Knoxville to give the city an electrifying performance.
When the news of Stevie Nicks was announced, many people including longtime fan Tara Davis, purchased the tickets immediately.
“I have seen her live twice and both concerts have been some of the best performances I have ever seen. Both times I didn’t think she could outdo her last show but I was wrong and look forward to this show,” Davis said.
Tara Davis is a former UT student and is currently working at a restaurant hosting, serving and bartending until she finds a career associated with her degree.
This year, the concerts coming to Knoxville are electric. Along with Lizzo and Nicks musicians and bands such as Thomas Rhett, Breaking Benjamin, Counting Crows and Shania Twain are just some of the big names coming to Knoxville.
“It seems like every single year Knoxville brings bigger and bigger names. Stevie Nicks and Shania Twain are legends, and I cannot wait for this summer,” Dickerson said.
“Thompson-Boling Arena alone is bringing Kiss, Kid Laroi, and Guns N Roses before the summer even truly begins. I hope that Knoxville keeps up the ante,” Carney said.
Before this year is over the famous venues across the city hope to add more big-name musicians and even big names comedians such as Tom Segura who has been in Knoxville before and Rodney Carrington to their “guests list”.
On top of big-name musicians and bands from the common genres of hip-hop, country, pop and rock, the city is also bringing in classical musicians to the city such as Yo-Yo Ma and other orchestras.
Stevie Nicks is set to come to Knoxville on May 16 and Volapalooza takes place on April 21.
As more and more big names come through the city, local businesses earn revenue and even fans from across the country pour in to see the stars. It is clear Knoxville is growing and is on the rise.
