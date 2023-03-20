Athens, Georgia based band Hotel Fiction opened for popular indie-rock group flipturn on Feb 2, 2023, at the Bijou Theatre.
Hotel Fiction is composed of indie-duo, and best friends, Jessica Thompson and Jade Long. Thompson said that they are products of the emerging music scene in Athens, and they are very gracious to come from that area.
“It’s great there, the music scene. I think a lot of the times people think about the old music scene there like R.E.M., B52s, which is so awesome, but there’s a really cool music scene that’s kind of up and coming in Athens that we’re a part of,” Thompson said.
Their friendship evolved as their music did. They were both students at the University of Georgia and found common ground in one thing — music.
“Our music just brought us closer together as friends. The friendship came with the music, kind of simultaneously,” Long said.
“We were pursuing other majors when we met each other and kind of had our dreams on the backburner, musically. We are now able to do what we love every day because we believed in ourselves and had support from other people that believed in us too,” Thompson said.
So, they started doing what they loved to do, which was making music with each other. The duo started by sneaking into the UGA music school practice rooms so they could record.
“We went in the middle of the night to try to get in a practice room when no one was there. It was very quiet, no one bothered us, no one questioned why we had all our recording equipment. Every time we go, it kind of feels like we’re pulling off a heist,” Thompson said.
Eventually, they had music ready to show the world.
After the success of their debut album, they began to play live, and by having mutual connections, they were able to get on the road opening for flipturn in a sold-out tour.
“It’s been really fun. We’ve been playing every single show to a sold-out crowd. Which we’re super grateful to flipturn for selling out all these shows,” Thompson said.
“It’s really fun going on tour with them cause they’re just like, so good at what they do, and it’s really fun to learn from them, and grow watching them perform,” Long said.
The duo and their band ended up at Knoxville’s Bijou Theatre, where they were welcomed by another sold-out crowd. A great first impression of Knoxville, for sure.
Before the show began, Long and Thompson took a tour of UT’s campus. They made a stop at the radio station, WUTK 90.3 The Rock, where they were interviewed, highlighting their set at the Bijou later that evening.
“We were just really overwhelmed with how kind these people were with having newer music, but also us being strangers coming into the radio station. Everyone was so supportive and kind, and a few of them actually ended up coming to the show, which was great,” Thompson said.
When they played their set that evening, they were met with that same kind energy they were at WUTK.
“It was really overwhelming the amount of support we got from our first show there,” Long said.
Many historic acts have made a stop at the Bijou. Thinking back on that night, they seemed nostalgic.
“It was awesome, I mean, the theatre itself was so beautiful. We know it’s a very historical place, so it was an honor to be able to play that venue,” Thompson said.
Knoxville also has some of the best production team members around.
“The people that ran lights and sound were so talented. I think, especially visually, those were some of the coolest pictures we saw,” Long said.
Davis Summerville, a student at Lipscomb University, quickly became a fan.
“I had never seen them before, but their sound was surprisingly unique, and very fun with those hints of meaningful lyrics. I was a fan almost immediately. I would 100% see them again, I mean I literally went to look up if they were playing around where I live, which is Nashville, right after,” Summerville said.
When asked about possibly coming back to Knoxville, Hotel Fiction was optimistic — a good sign for everyone who bought their merch after the show ended.
“I would be so down to play the Thompson-Boling Arena. I hope that we just keep making more music, and maybe playing to bigger crowds. A start could even be playing the Bijou, but next time it’s like we’re headlining the show or something. It might be a little while, but we are hoping to be back as soon as possible to play it again,” Thompson said.
Depending on when they come back, they might have some new music ready. The duo had been transitioning into doing music full-time, and they have been able to accomplish a lot since.
“We’re working on another album at the moment. Writing it right now. We’re about 5 songs in. We’re always going into the studio and writing and recording when we’re not on tour, so there’s definitely a good bit of stuff in the works,” Thompson said. “I feel the tour is a big moment, maybe the biggest tour we’ve ever been on.”
Being able to release two projects within the past two years is a big moment also.
“That took a lot of work, and we’re very proud of it. The community we’ve built in Athens is something I feel that we’re very grateful for,” Long said.
Hotel Fiction is a band that knows where they came from. They love and appreciate their fans, and their fans appreciate them back. The band wants their fans to know that they can be whatever they want to be.
“Anything is possible. Our music is kind of about the struggle of growing up, being in your young twenties, and coming to terms with everyday life and relationships. There’s really no more inspiring time than college. So much is happening around you, and there’s so many people and things and places and experiences. It’s a wonderful time to be making art and connecting with other people that make art,” Thompson said.
