On Feb. 2, country singer Scotty McCreery performed at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium. McCreery gained fame from winning season ten of American Idol in 2011. McCreery has released five albums since his victory in 2011, including a Christmas album, and since gotten married and had a child with Gabi Dugal, now McCreery, his childhood sweetheart. McCreery is originally from Garner, North Carolina, attended North Carolina State University and creates country music.
The concert began at 7:30 p.m., with the opener taking the stage. Mackenzie Carpenter is the singer who opened the show, accompanied by her brother Micah on guitar. She performed a thirty-minute set and sang an array of songs that she had written and classic country songs that the audience loved.
She is a Nashville native who had never been to Knoxville before but vowed to come back to perform another show someday. Carpenter’s three songs that she has released are “Jesus, I’m Jealous,” “Huntin’ Season” and “Can’t Nobody.” She is currently working on recording her first record and has a new song coming out on Feb. 10, 2023.
The audience was very receptive to Carpenter – especially junior Molly Claus, who is studying mechanical engineering.
“Why am I about to buy tickets to another show that she’s opening for, just to see her? I’m obsessed, I want to be her best friend,” Claus said.
After Carpenter opened the show, McCreery took the stage at 8:30 p.m., singing about twenty songs in his main set and five during the encore. The show ended at 10:00 p.m.
The audience lit up when McCreery took the stage. In between songs, it wasn’t uncommon to hear fans whooping or taking advantage of the silence to shout, “I love you!” to McCreery. From somewhere in the lower level, one woman even shouted, “Scotty too hotty!” which made both McCreery and the audience laugh.
McCreery tossed guitar pick after guitar pick into the crowd and made sure that a few special fans got his attention – a guitar pick for the girl in the pit whose birthday was that day, a guitar pick and a signed baseball cap for the young boy whose parents brought him to the show for his birthday, a shirt signed for another young boy and his last guitar pick for the little girl in the black cowboy hat that approached the stage on her father’s shoulders.
There’s no question as to why McCreery paid special attention to his younger fans. McCreery stated that this show was incredibly special to him, not just because of the audience, but because it was the first show his three-month old son Avery has attended.
Before singing “This Is It,” a song McCreery wrote about proposing to and marrying his wife Gabi, he told the audience that the two best days of his life were when he married Gabi and when Avery was born. After the song, McCreery went to the wings of the stage, where Gabi handed him his child, and McCreery brought Avery on stage. It was a massive hit with the crowd.
Sarah Moss, a longtime fan of McCreery, was attending the show with her husband and sitting in the pit.
“That was precious. The baby had his little headphones on, and I could’ve just eaten him up,” Moss said.
McCreery did not just sing his own songs during the concert: he performed covers of Bryan Adams’ “Heaven,” Randy Travis’ “Forever and Ever, Amen,” and “Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash, to name a few. McCreery paid tribute to George Strait, the first concert he ever attended, before singing the second single off his fifth album, “Damn Strait.” About the song, McCreery said it is probably his favorite song that he’s released.
However, there was one aspect of the concert that concerned a few fans. About halfway through the show, fans began to come down from their seats into the pit and would approach the stage. McCreery, for the most part, ignored them, but as the pit filled up with more and more people, some fans voiced concern.
Jordyn Evans is another longtime fan of McCreery’s who was sitting in the pit.
“It made me nervous when all those people left their seats and got so close to the stage. I was looking around, waiting for security to do something, but they never did. More and more people kept coming and there weren’t any consequences. I was honestly waiting for something to happen, like someone climbing on stage to get Scotty’s attention,” Evans said.
Luckily, that never happened, and the concert came to an end without the extreme being reached.
One of the final songs McCreery played, his well-known “Five More Minutes,” struck a chord with the audience. While introducing the song, McCreery reminded the fans that it was written after his grandfather’s death and while it made him emotional, he liked to play it to honor his grandfather.
McCreery took a longer break in the middle of the song than is on the recording, leaning away from the microphone and keeping himself from crying during the song. In this moment of silence, as the crowd seemed to hold their breath, a man from the lower level shouted, “You got this, brother, we love you,” to reassure McCreery.
With that, McCreery finished the song and performed one more before wishing the crowd a good night and safe travels home.
