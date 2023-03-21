Popular Americana Duo, Drew and Ellie Holcomb are coming back to Knoxville. Their love story started here at UT despite Ellie swearing that the two would never date due to being the best of friends.
Drew graduated in 2003 and Ellie graduated with her bachelor’s degree in 2005 and her master’s degree in 2006. Drew had his own band long before meeting Ellie, and even opened up for stars like Willie Nelson and Don Henley. Ellie went to school for education but always had a passion for singing and songwriting.
She collaborated with Drew’s band until the two got married in late 2006 and decided to pursue music as a duo.
The Tennessee natives have traveled together for years doing tours, but halted once their first child EmmyLou arrived in 2012. At this time, Ellie began her own musical career. Her motherhood provided more opportunities for her to write and record and also connect with Christ. Her Gospel inspired music came from the heart and included many personal stories with her battles of growing up and dealing with her fathers diagnosis of cancer.
In 2014, a year before the birth of her second child, Ellie was named “Artist of the Year” at the GMA Dove Awards.
Although both Drew and Ellie had very successful solo careers, the passion and love the duo shared for each other soon evolved into more music creation. The two began to record and release new music together.
Drew and Ellie released their first single “You and Me” together in 2018. Their latest EP “Coming Home; A collection of Songs” was released by the duo in January of 2022.
The couple used their experiences together, raising a family and just plain figuring out the meaning of life, to propel the message behind their songs. Just two months ago in January, they released their most recent song and music video called “Bones”. Both their EP and new release have performed very well and the two are gearing up for their first ever residency tour.
“I couldn't be more thrilled to work with clients full of such gratitude and exuberance for life, with an intentionality for creating connection everywhere they go. These days, it's a delight to help them navigate new territory with three school aged children and two touring careers – their dedication to their family is an inspiration,” said Samantha Steele, a member of the management team for Ellie and Drew.
Considering the two owe it to Knoxville for falling in love, it only makes sense for them to headline here in town. From March 23 to March 25, the duo will be performing over a course of three nights at the Bijou Theatre downtown.
The tour will highlight their most recent releases but is expected to feature music from both Drew and Ellie’s solo projects as well.
Savannah Moore, senior psychology major, can't wait to experience Drew and Ellie live from her college town.
“Seeing art play out live has always been one of my favorite things. I love the community it brings. I’m so excited to be able to see Drew and Ellie in one of the best cities. Their music is incredible and I’m ready to see them in action.” Moore said.
Tickets are still available for all three nights along with optional purchases of VIP packages. According to the Bijou theaters website, “VIP Packages Available and Include: Priority Seating, where available, 20-minute intimate kitchen covers performance before the main show and 1 autographed tour poster.”
VIP check in is between 6:00 and 6:30 p.m. with the event starting at 6:30 and doors to the public open at 7:00pm all three nights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.