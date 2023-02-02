The sunset reflects off of the Sunsphere on a Thursday evening in Knoxville, Tennessee, as college students buzz around the Fort making plans with one another after classes end. The word around town is that a band is playing at the Hill Bar & Grill, and it’s a must-see.
It’s a new band of six men, starting straight from the basement of a fraternity house. This group of men can play the classic “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, and even the good old “Chicken Fried” by Zac Brown Band. They even have something new, something never heard before.
On this early April night of 2021, the line to get into the building is monumental, stretching all the way down the street and around the corner – something the group never even imagined, and it’s their first night playing in front of a crowd.
The band is Wasted Major.
Composed of three current seniors and three UT alumni, the band specialize in genres of music ranging from southern rock to country. Andre Bucks (keyboard), Tim Jones (lead vocals) and Richie Miller (bass/lead vocals) all graduated from the university and have since moved to Nashville where they commute back and forth for practices and shows.
Connor Hatala (guitar/backing vocals), Simon Heeran (guitar/lead vocals) and Kenny Kershaw (drums) are current seniors with plans to move to where their fellow band members live in Nashville after graduation this spring.
“Before they graduated, Richie, Andre, Tim and Connor were all in a fraternity and they always loved playing music together whether that was picking up a guitar or piano,” Kershaw said. “They did that for years and always just said, oh, we could make a band, and it was always this sort of fleeting idea.”
What they needed was a little push. And maybe even an extra member – or two.
For most musicians, pursuing a career in a band or on stage is something that has appeared in their future plans for years. For drummer and senior Kershaw, it was something that he had briefly thought of, but never saw coming until one of his Christian Ministry leaders inquired him about a group of guys looking for a drummer.
“When he was asked by a friend, he said, ‘I know Kenny,’” Kershaw said. “He gave me their numbers and later that night I went over to see the guys. We played one song, looked at each other and thought, ‘Alright. This is gonna work.’”
When it comes to the introduction of the final member, guitarist and singer Simon Heeran, the want for a second guitarist set the group off to find someone who could meet their expectations.
“We were having a lot of fun one night, playing these songs and Connor would play them how they’re supposed to be,” Kershaw said. “On occasions, Connor would pull out this riff for this note that was absolutely incredible, but he could never do that alone because he had to play the normal song. We were like, can we find one more guitarist? That’s when we were introduced to Simon.”
Heeran can not only play guitar, but according to the other members, he has the voice of an angel.
“We ended up getting this great asset to the band, and eventually a six piece that just works really well.” Kershaw said.
The band started local, but have since broadened to states such as Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi, playing at venues around college cities.
This summer, the six are taking a huge step forward as they venture across seas to Europe, where they are touring several countries in the month of June.
“My parents are heavily involved in the music industry, my dad plays guitar and my mom is a booking agent,” Heeran said. “Recently, my dad was touring Europe and met up for drinks with an old buddy of his that used to manage his tours out there. He told him about Wasted Major.”
Heeran’s mother mentioned that, with a little effort, she was going to do what she could so that they would be able to book shows and perform for people in places they had never dreamed of.
“This tour manager started getting us real dates, and that is when I knew it was real,” Heeran said. “We now have shows officially booked in Germany, Austria and France. They are trying to push us to the Netherlands and Italy as well.”
What got them these extraordinary opportunities was a mix of help from friends and family, but also pure talent that truly highlights what makes Wasted Major unique.
“Some of the things that make us really special is we don’t have just one lead singer,” Kershaw said. “We’ve got Richie with a sort of bluesy soul to his voice, Tim has this raspy country sound, Simon who has this angel voice and then Connor actually sort of has this rough yet mellow voice that goes so well.”
“I feel like on and offstage we’re more than just a band, we’re kind of like a crew,” Heeran said. “You get that vibe seeing us, you realize that this isn’t just a group of guys that got together to play some music, it’s more than that.”
Just two years ago on that April night, between the roaring crowd and the flashing lights, not a single band member expected a future as bright as what is in front of them. For them, this is just the beginning.
Wasted Major is playing live at Scruffy City Hall on Friday, Feb. 17, at 9:30 p.m.
