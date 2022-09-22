The Laurel Theater – once a Presbyterian church – has been through many changes and still stands with the beautiful mosaics it came with.
With a capacity size of over 200, it became the perfect place to bring back a genre of music for an “old school” demographic. However, due to the pandemic, the Laurel Theater had to halt performances in 2020.
The theater is opening back up to the public on Oct. 8 with their first concert in around two years.
“These are the first live concerts with an audience that we are having since March 2020,” Toby Koosman, second folklorist at the theater, said. “And we have done some online concerts. We have radio programming.”
Koosman says the main reason that they have waited so long to become live in-person again is because most of their performers and audience members are older, and the concerts are often very intimate.
“We’ve been very conservative about activities during COVID.” Koosman said.
Though they’re reopening, Koosman said he is a little nervous, but hopeful.
“We were hoping to open up and do this a year ago, you know, when everyone was optimistic that the pandemic would be in the rearview mirror and then all these variants came back, you know.” Koosman said. “I think we feel now that things have cooled down enough. But this is not our first period of extended closure, you know. We’re an old organization. We go back to 1969.”
With only two staff members and 20 rotating volunteers, the Laurel Theater has been able to stay afloat even during times of online performances and still get the help they need to keep up the theater.
The theater mainly holds concert functions, and two of their dances are held three times a week, which have live music and recorded music. One of their affiliate groups meet Monday nights for contradance, which is a set dance related to an English form of square dancing.
Louis Gross has been a volunteer for Laurel Theater since 1979. By day, Gross is an emeritus Chancellor’s professor of ecology and evolutionary. This summer he retired after being a part of UT’s faculty for 43 years. By night, he has been the sound engineer for Laurel’s concerts since 1982.
“Our mission is to promote traditional performing arts from Southern Appalachia. We’re very focused on old time and regional music, mostly acoustic. And so we have some concerts, and we’re going to be having some regular jam sessions. They’re open to anyone,” Gross said.
Koosman also mentions that they host old harping singing, which is a form of sacred music sung in groups using a simplified type of musical notation that makes it easier for people to harmonize.
With the acoustics a Presbyterian church has, the theater has been renowned for its great sound for any bluegrass or traditional musicians that have stepped foot at Laurel.
“It’s what we call a very live hall. So that means it’s got lots of natural reverb.” Gross said. “[The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville] is sort of the home of country music, and you know, very traditional. And so the Nashville musicians when they come through Knoxville to play dubbed it as the mini-Ryman because it has that feeling of the Ryman, but it’s much smaller.”
Koosman expects some “big sellers” will be Jeff Barbara and Sarah Pirkle, playing Saturday, Oct. 8 and John McCutcheon, playing Saturday, Dec. 3.
“We are very excited to be opening again. I’m feeling pretty, pretty optimistic. Looking forward to seeing the same faces, new faces.” Koosman said.
Most shows are either free or have discounted prices for college students and seniors.
For more information the Historic Laurel Theater provides their Facebook page and official website at http://www.jubileearts.org/laurel.htm for directions and upcoming events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.