On Monday, Feb. 13, the temperature teetered right on the edge of the sixties with a clear blue sky which made for a pleasant Valentine’s Day eve and a relatively warm welcome into the week. Here to guide us into the hearts filled holiday are the Washington native indie-rock group Death Cab for Cutie. Their second-to-last tour stop stateside, the certified platinum indie darlings possessed local Knoxville concert venue The Mill & Mine with that intensity and fervor one can hear on any of their studio projects. It's cozy, almost melancholic, yet it's that sense of comfortability that makes frontman Ben Gibbard’s songwriting and delicate tenor pop with a little extra angst. The sun starts to set, that cool morning air turns into a brisk nighttime breeze and for a brief moment the confines of one of Knoxville’s most impressive venues was swept up in a fit of fervor, soundtracked by some of alternatives greatest feelers.
The band was welcomed on stage by their openers, Momma. An indie quartet hailing from Los Angeles, California. The band was in Knoxville back in August, though lead vocalist Etta Friedman admits they may have been “a little too hungover to enjoy ourselves.” This should come as no surprise, as adolescence and the lovably-indie fear of making it too big engross their newest record, “Household Name.” It feels almost like a direct opposition to the mainstream, in an attempt to beat selling out to the punch.
Frontwoman Etta Friedman almost seems to bask in that sunlight that comes with being almost famous, taking time to acknowledge the die-hard fans in between riffs and almost monotone melodies. As equal parts Soccer Mommy as they are The Smashing Pumpkins, Momma provided nothing less than a graceful entrance for the night's main course.
Death Cab for Cutie took the stage for a good hour and a half and did not let the possibility of distraction grace the rest of the venue for that entire time. Droves of swooning couples and the occasional frantically waved hand invigorated a set aware of why it made it this far, yet still pushing for progression. It's been 10 years since their first visit to Rocky Top, and 26 since they initially began their storied career. Seasoned musicians would still be a phrase that undersells this group by a mile.
Ben Gibbard, now 46 years old, bounces and sways through the stage with a swagger that livens the audience and still protects those fragile, deceivingly youthful melodies. For a group that loves their sharp builds and pronounced percussion, the studio mix feels as lively as their live renditions of those crisp cuts found on tracks like “Here to Forever.” Vocalist Gibbard here singing “And I wanna feel the pressure, of God or whatever,” before trading puncturing down-strums with guitarist Dave Depper.
However, nothing could be more pronounced amongst this setlist than Death Cab’s ubiquitous hit song, “I Will Follow You Into the Dark.”As bandmates take a quick breather, Gibbard is left isolated on stage, accompanied only by an acoustic guitar and the spotlight. The crowd knows every word, and the crazies knew what it was by the first chord. Gibbard lets the fans sing the last chorus, swelling on the line “illuminate the no’s on those vacancy signs.” A line that's double-entendre is not only apparent due to recent events, but also a quasi-reference to their previously played track “I Miss Strangers.” A song written as a reaction to the lockdowns following COVID-19, the band romanticizes on the simplest interactions of public life left in the dust as isolation became the new norm. Almost 2 years past quarantining and in the thick of a music hall of well over 1,000 people, new life and new perspective gets breathed into these pieces written out of previous desperation.
The finale of the initial set leaves with notes of existentialism, as “Foxglove Through the Clearcut” narrates the end of that voyage through a melancholic sea we embarked on some 90 minutes ago. Disconnect, longing and purposelessness all clash as thematic while strobe lights of rainbow sparkle across the stage in this crescendo of emotion for the main show’s end. It immediately grabs a hold of you, bringing the audience to the culmination of all they’ve heard prior.
After the group's supposed closing song, the band leaves before almost immediately being returned to stage for a four-track encore. Their second heavy hitter from the 2005 record “Plans,” is no doubt amongst the litter. “Soul Meets Body”is again confusingly dreary in some aspects, yet it leaves the audience one final time with a note of morbid sentiment. Vocalist Gibbard hits the chorus dead center with intense piety, singing his farewells with the words “But if the silence takes you, then I hope it takes me too.”
Technical mastery and a surprisingly feverish performance make the most of Death Cab for Cutie’s most recent Knoxville visit, according to attendees. Addy Bonovich, a recent college graduate, was blown away.
“Even though these guys are like mid-40s they knew how to freaking move, like there was so much energy and passion from them,” Bonovich said.
Technical ability and front man Ben Gibbard’s almost elegant vocalics were the selling point for Sean Ramsey, a current junior studying evolutionary biology.
“As unique as his voice was, it was still pronounced and easily understandable, which was a nice surprise,” Ramsey said. “Not to mention it almost blended electronic music with folk in a way, it was honestly really cool.”
Post-Super Bowl, pre-Valentine's Day is a tough time frame to hold a concert in, but it's one that seems to be Death Cab for Cutie’s sweet spot. Playing indie-rock with emo undertones in a building of industrial style architecture is exactly the event Knoxville needed smack dab in the middle of February, frontman Gibbard even stopping between songs to notice how weirdly attentive the audience is. Hopefully a nice surprise in the hills during their soon-to-be international tour, Death Cab for Cutie showed Knoxville a great Valentine’s Day eve, filled to the brim with hits of heartbreak.
