April 10 didn’t see a cloud in the sky, nor any sort of fog to obstruct from a crystal-clear view of Knoxville. Ironically, our lovely city was visited by a man whose moniker throughout his career has become his mystique. Even on a bright and blissful day such as this, Peck still seems to bring that sense of mystery to the stage, one with little requirement for smoke and mirrors. His music continues to lay his identity on the line, yet the intricacies of that identity still remain a mystery to so many.
Maybe that’s part of what makes his character so personable, despite us not having any real notion of what lies behind that mask of tassels. If we can’t see the man himself, then maybe he’s more than that.
For the attendees of his performance at the Mill & Mine on Monday night, callbacks to some of country’s deepest roots sung by the genre’s foremost trailblazer made for a sample-sized serving of the new dish country music has thrown on the frying pan.
Peck’s ferocious entrance onto the stage was prepared by his opening act, Marci. Former member of the indie rock collective TOPS, Marci’s solo efforts seem to shy away from her soft-rock roots and into a purer sense of pop music as it stands in 2023. Hailing from Montreal, Canada, Marci dives into hooks that quickly morph into earworms all under the guise of a retro aesthetic more than befitting for the stage being set. Earnest and endearing in ways similar to reconnecting with an old friend, Marci’s performance brings a sense of familiarity that doubles as comfort.
Not long after, a warm welcome was given to the main attraction. From start to finish Peck’s stage presence was seen as equally whimsical as his prose and production. As Marci’s pink shaded lighting morphed into Peck’s golden yellow backdrop, the trample of drums kickstarted with “Daytona Sand,” the opening track on his newest album, “Bronco.” Peck, now 35, seems to show no signs of his age.
This partially due to the mystery he cultivates, his voice bellows like an aging Elvis up until an unexpected falsetto seeps its way into his melodies.
It’s not solely his vocalics that play into his immersion, however. Again, much like his forefathers Peck’s performative nature grabs ahold of your attention with every high kick above the waistline and carefree strut across the stage. Unabashed swagger and a sophisticated drawl would have you believing he just hopped out of an old western serial, one that wears its heart on its leather and tassel sleeve.
If not evident enough in his songwriting, it should be noted that emotion is a major player in Peck’s performance. In a break between songs, he explains that one of his big three rules for his shows is that “if you feel like crying, you have to cry.” He’s a true feeler, and one that wants to share the wealth of that warmth. I mean, the guy literally passed out roses to audience members throughout the show. It's almost impossible not to swoon at the innate romanticism Peck seems to possess in every facet of his artistry.
Around the show’s halfway mark, Peck pauses the performance for a moment of solidarity and a call to action. Peck, who is openly gay, comments on Tennessee’s recent passing of a bill that would ban what’s phrased as “adult cabaret” from public settings that are open to children. Peck takes a moment to cite drag as one of his main inspirations in the performing arts, and as he would put it a blend of “creativity, artistry and innate activism.”
The applause in the room soon goes from rowdy to raucous as special guest Alexia Noelle is brought on stage for an impromptu drag performance. Earlier this week, Peck took to Instagram explaining the cruciality of his coming to Tennessee, despite the recent laws passed and the sour impression it left many in his community with. In a roundabout way, an impromptu drag show at the honky tonk may act as a shot in the arm for LGBT+ communities and their allies throughout the state.
The remainder of Peck’s set saw and heard some of the deeper cuts off of “Bronco,” while also taking the time to acknowledge his loyal fans with the hit tracks off his first two studio efforts, “Pony” and “Show Pony.” “Dead of Night” brings ominously drawn out guitar plucks and echoed drums as the tales of nomadic romances pull at the heartstrings.
His duet “Legends Never Die” gained an uproar of approval when announced. Originally sung by Peck and fellow Canadian country legend Shania Twain, here the female half of the melody is given to guitarist and keyboardist Bria Salmena.
A loyalist to the sound of his records, Peck’s performance was nothing short of expected in the most positive sense of the word.
For fans, Peck’s theatrics were the greatest additive to his performance. If you’re going to sound accurate to your mix, you’ve got to keep your audience invested somehow.
“I liked his outfit a lot,” Recent college graduate Addy Bonovich said. “I liked how he did the kicks and really got into it, it felt like a traditional country performance.”
Even with a gargantuan amount of flair, personability is not something lost to Peck in the slightest. Stephanie Bonovich, a mother and a music lover, had this to say on his songwriting.
“I think it appeals to everyone, it's very universal. Bringing out a drag queen was also a real treat,” Bonovich said.
Peck’s character is one that’s been crafted with extreme purpose in its details. He’s a powerhouse on stage, his vocal range is out of this world, and his accompanying band plays into his neo-cowboy vibe perfectly. It’s the everyday struggles and problems of modernity in his songwriting dramatized to epic proportions through his arrangements that pull together a wildly invigorating look at love, loss and a new shade of country music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.