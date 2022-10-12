Musician Conner Smith was a little boy when he attended his first University of Tennessee football game. His father raised him up onto his shoulders, and in that moment, a Volunteer was born. As he grew up in Nashville, he found a way to incorporate his love for football into his music, resulting in several game day songs that would inspire fans during football season.
On Aug. 26, 2022, Smith released a new single entitled “Orange & White,” which is inspired by a Tennessee vs. Georgia football game. This single postdates “I Hate Alabama,” the song that spread across TikTok and the University of Tennessee campus.
“I Hate Alabama” was released in October of 2021, and Smith was unsure that his label would allow him to publish it. He recorded it for fun and put a video of it on Instagram. The next morning, it had over one million views.
“It was the first song I put out that I didn’t write,” Smith said. “I listened to it, and it just had a magic to it. The fun part about it is that the song’s kind of a weird, backhanded compliment of ‘Yeah, you stole my girl, and you beat us at football every year.’”
After the rise of “I Hate Alabama” and seeing the way it impacted students at Tennessee, Smith knew he wanted to continue writing game day songs.
“It’s been really cool to see this do what it’s done, especially as a Tennessee fan,” Smith said. “You see a lot of Tennessee fans really get into it and make it part of their game day soundtrack, if nothing else.”
“Orange & White” was inspired by the success of “I Hate Alabama” and the upcoming football season. Smith has focused on his career as a musician, but most of his friends are students at the university. For them, it will be their final football season as students.
“For me, it’s really just staying on brand of college as a theme and staying true to who I am in this season of life,” Smith said. “And so we wrote the song looking at football season and kind of riding towards it. Tennessee just holds a lot of memories for me and my family, and every show I play, there’s been someone in Tennessee Vols gear. My music has become synonymous with it, and that’s been really cool to see.”
Smith’s football-inspired songs have created a lasting impression on the students at UT. Sophomore Claire Martin has added the songs to her playlists on Spotify and listens to them before most games.
“I first heard ‘I Hate Alabama’ on TikTok,” Martin said. “I like his music because I relate to it a lot. I think because it has a lot of Vols references in it, it makes me more likely to listen to it.”
Smith is currently touring with Thomas Rhett and Parker McCollum and will be doing arena shows with them until November. Afterwards, he plans to focus on writing new music to release and planning college tours.
“One thing I always try to do is be authentic to who I am and where I’m at in my life and in my music, which is where ‘I Hate Alabama’ and ‘Orange & White’ kinda come in,” Smith said. “I care about the music I share, so I’m definitely going to continue that same formula of just being authentic and true to who I am as I move forward in the next year.”
