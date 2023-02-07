On Feb. 25, the All Campus Events Committee will be hosting All-Sing 2023 – an energetic singing competition that has been a UT tradition for over 90 years.
All Campus Events Committee manages the planning and execution of All-Sing, and the ACE committee is determined to make All-Sing unique while also honoring the rich history of the event. Founded in 1932, it is necessary for All-Sing to stay true to tradition while also remaining relevant to new students.
All-Sing is the second event in a three-part competition which began in October with Homecoming and will culminate with Carnicus in April. Organizations will compete in the group singing competition for a shot at the coveted ACE cup. This year, there are nine groups competing, representing a total of 16 organizations.
In preparation for the event, participating groups should be aware of two upcoming dates. There is a mandatory meeting on Feb. 13th at 6 p.m. The dress rehearsal will be held in the Student Union Auditorium on Feb. 23 at 5 p.m.
All-Sing 2023 will be held in the Student Union Auditorium on Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. This year, ACE removed the registration fee to encourage group participation, so tickets will cost audience members $5 to make up for the fee. Tickets will be offered in bulk to the participating organizations and individually around campus starting next week.
Kylie Burke, ACE’s All-Sing Chair, emphasized that tickets are not limited just to participating organizations. Tickets will be available to all students, faculty, parents and other members of the Knoxville community.
“There will be tickets for anyone who wants to come,” Burke said.
Since last year’s performance, there have been major adjustments to the All-Sing rule book. With the help of others, Burke has spent hours editing and rewriting the rule book to ensure it is relevant, ethical and up to date. Burke believes the rule book is key for group leaders to stay on top of requirements and meetings.
“Make the rule book your best friend,” Burke said.
Many of the groups are affiliated with Greek Organizations, but also features some of the over 500 campus clubs and organizations. ACE member and Alumni Chair, Grace Sadler, emphasizes that ACE loves their connection with Greek Organizations but is also looking to include more participants from the other clubs and groups on-campus.
“We want everybody… We’re not ‘All Campus Events’ if not all of the campus is participating,” Sadler said.
Sadler mentioned that, prior to Covid-19, there was greater variety in the type of organizations participating, including groups representing various dorms. Although registration is closed this year, she recommends interested groups to mark their calendars for registering for Homecoming in the fall. She also advises future groups to pay attention to the regulations as they often change.
This year, groups will be given a total stage time of 12 minutes with a maximum of 24 participants on the stage. The performances include a combination of soloists, costumes, props, dancing and may include live instruments.
As far as judging, ACE is separate from the judging and has no influence on the scores of the group. All-Sing judges are volunteers from the UT community and ACE ensures judges are free of bias towards specific competitors. Judges look for various key aspects including sound, interpretation, technique and music. Qualities such as expressions, rhythm, unity and blend will all be considered towards each final score.
This year’s theme is “Saturday Night Fever.” The theme is influenced by the classic movie from 1977 starring John Travolta. Burke let other ACE members provide input and vote on various themes before deciding to ensure the theme was the best choice for creative and entertaining performances.
Sadler is excited for “Saturday Night Fever.” As last year’s Carnicus Chair, she understands how difficult it is to find a relevant theme that is easy to execute while also avoiding themes from past events.
“I’m hoping to hear some Mamma Mia, personally,” Sadler said.
With All-Sing 2023 being less than three weeks away, group participants and ACE members are excited to see their hard work come into fruition. Burke, with the support of other ACE members, has committed countless hours of time towards planning, advertising, organization and sending mass email lists.
“I couldn’t have done it without help… I’m really excited to see it all put together. It’s crazy how much work it takes to plan something like this,” Burke said.
For more information about All-Sing and purchasing tickets, see the latest updates on the All-Sing 2023 VolLink website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.