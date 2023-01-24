With classes back in session, it is sometimes challenging to carve out time for entertainment and fun. However, concerts are a great way to let your mind rest from class and boost your energy during the week.
While seeing some cool artists, you can also support your community by attending a variety of local venues. This spring, there are a wide range of artists visiting the Knoxville area, including some big names.
Here are eight concerts to look out for as the spring semester begins.
Flipturn
Flipturn is an indie rock band from Florida, most known for their songs “August” and “Chicago.” They recently came out with their new album titled “Shadowglow.”
Flipturn is playing at the Bijou Theatre on Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster and Stubhub, starting at $20.
The band last performed in Knoxville for New Ground Festival in 2022, and opened for Rainbow Kitten Surprise in April 2022.
Whiskey Myers
Whiskey Myers is a country band from Texas. Their most popular songs include “Stone,” “Ballad of A Southern Man” and “Broken Window Serenade.” Their most recent album “Tornillo” came out in 2022.
The band is performing at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be found on Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats and StubHub, with the lowest prices at $50.
Journey and Toto
Journey and Toto are stopping in Knoxville for their “Freedom Tour.” Journey is a well-known rock band that was formed in 1973 in San Francisco. Their most popular songs include “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want it” and “Separate Ways.” Journey’s “Freedom” album was released in July 2022, 11 years after the release of “Eclipse.”
They will be touring with Toto, another well-known rock band most famous for their songs “Africa,” “Hold the Line” and “Rosanna.”
Journey — with original guitarist Neal Schon — and Toto are performing at Thompson-Boling Arena on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats and StubHub with starting prices around $80.
Moon Taxi
Moon Taxi is an indie-alternative rock band based in Nashville. Their most popular songs are “Morocco,” “Two High” and “All Day All Night.” They recently came out with a new single in 2022 titled “Evergreen” featuring Molly Tuttle.
Moon Taxi is playing at the Mill and Mine on March 24 at 8 p.m. General admission tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats and StubHub for $35.
Eagles
The Eagles are a famous rock band that was formed in Los Angeles in 1971. Their well-known songs include “Hotel California,” “Take it Easy” and “Life in the Fast Lane.” The Eagles have won several awards, including six Grammys.
The band and its original vocalist Don Henley will play at Thompson-Boling Arena on April 1 at 8 p.m. Tickets can be found on Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats and StubHub with low prices starting at $190.
Judah & the Lion
Judah & the Lion is an alternative rock and folk band from Nashville. They are most known for their album “Folk Hop n’ Roll,” and songs such as “Take It All Back” and “Suit and Jacket.” Their most recent album titled “Revival” came out in 2022.
They will be coming to Knoxville for their “Happy Again Tour” at the Mill and Mine on April 19 at 8 p.m. General admission tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster and judahandthelion.com for $30.
Lizzo
Lizzo is a popular singer and rapper, most known for her songs “Truth Hurts,” “Good as Hell” and “About Damn Time.” She is visiting Knoxville for “The Special 2our” and is headlining UT’s Volapalooza.
Lizzo is performing at Thompson-Boling Arena on April 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats and StubHub with lowest prices beginning at $103.
Blackberry Smoke
Blackberry Smoke is a popular rock band from Atlanta. Their most popular songs include “Waiting for the Thunder,” “One Horse Town” and “Good One Comin’ On.” Blackberry Smoke released a new single in 2022 called “Up The Road (Acoustic Home Demo).”
They recently performed in Knoxville at the River Breeze Event Center in Oct. 2022.
Blackberry Smoke will be performing at The Shed in Maryville, about 20 minutes from campus, on May 11 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster, Eventbrite and StubHub with general admission starting at $60.
More concerts and information can be found at https://concertfix.com/concerts/knoxville-tn.
