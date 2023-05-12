Knoxville has been gradually becoming a hot spot for concerts and other forms of live music. This summer is chock-full of shows for all the music lovers out there. From country to rock, many big names are going to be playing in Rocky Top to bring your summer break dreams to life. The following list is just a few of the shows coming to town this summer.
May 13: Alice Cooper at Tennessee Theatre – 8:00 PM
Rock icon, Alice Cooper, is coming to Knoxville’s Tennessee Theatre on May 13th. Alice Cooper is best known for his classic rock sound, raspy vocals and songs like “Poison,” “School’s Out” and “Feed My Frankenstein.” This is a highly anticipated show. Alice Cooper is also known for his eccentric stage presence and shows. He has used guillotines, straight-jackets and even been joined on stage by live snakes as well. This show is guaranteed to be an entertaining and truly rock and roll one.
May 16: Stevie Nicks at Thompson-Boling Arena – 7:00 PM
Stevie Nicks, former lead singer of British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac, will be bringing her solo powerhouse vocals to the home of the Vols later this month. Stevie Nicks is famous for her incredible stage presence and vocals. Her shows are very emotionally moving. For Nicks’ fans, this is the ultimate experience.
June 23: Hank Williams Jr. at Thompson-Boling Arena – 7:00PM
Country artist, Hank Williams, also known as Bocephus, will be heading to Thompson-Boling in late June. Hank Williams Jr. is best known for his legacy being the son of Hank Williams. Williams Jr. also is known for songs such as “A Country Boy Can Survive” and “Family Tradition.” Hank’s shows are said to be loud and rambunctious, a truly country music concert for all kinds of fans.
July 15: Thomas Rhett at Thompson-Boling Arena – 7:00 PM
Joined by Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, country artist, Thomas Rhett, will be bringing the “Home-Team Tour” to Thompson-Boling in July. Thomas Rhett is notably a fan-forward performer. He typically plays his charting hits and keeps high energy.
July 25: ZZ Top at Tennessee Theatre – 8:00 PM
Formed in 1969, rock band ZZ Top will continue their 51-year career as a band in Knoxville. Known for their hits including “La Grange,” “Gimme All Your Lovin,'” and “Sharp Dressed Man,” ZZ Top has toured alongside legends like Lynyrd Skynyrd.
July 29: The Chicks at Thompson-Boling Arena – 7:30 PM
Thirteen-time Grammy award winners, The Chicks are a female country trio. The Chicks are best known for their several charting singles and impact on female artists in country music.
Aug. 11-12: The SteelDrivers at The Bijou Theatre – 8:00 PM
The SteelDrivers are an American bluegrass band from Nashville who are spending two nights with the Bijou Theatre this August.
Aug. 18: Kansas at Tennessee Theatre – 8:00 PM
1970s rock band, Kansas, who took the world by storm with their hit 1976 single, “Carry On My Wayward Son.” Kansas will be performing at the Tennessee Theatre in mid-August, just in time for the incoming fall season.
