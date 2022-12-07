For many, music is an escape – a way to get your mind off of whatever is going on in your life. For others, music is a way to express yourself and a way to show the world who you really are. And for some, music is just a light and fun way to kill time.
Regardless of why you listen to music, the point is that you do. For most people, music is a part of their daily lives and there were many great songs this year with so many new albums dropping.
In no particular order, here’s the top 5 best album releases of 2022.
“Harry’s House”
This album is written by none other than Harry Styles. From “Grapejuice” to “Music For a Sushi Restaurant,” from chill to upbeat, each song is unique and absolutely captivating in its own way. Each song just wants to make you get up and dance. Whether that’s a slow dance to “Boyfriends,” a medium-paced dance to “Late Night Talking,” or a chaotic fast-paced dance to “As It Was,” it all just depends on the song. The best song on Harry’s album however is hands down “Matilda”. This song follows the story of a girl who cuts her toxic family out of her life and is struggling to cope with it. This song makes everyone get in their feels, whether they can relate or not.
“Waiting to Spill”
This album by the Backseat Lovers just further showcases their talent as artists. The first song on the album named “Silhouette” has a beautiful minute and forty-five second intro before the heartfelt lyrics begin. It has about thirty seconds of lyrics and then the rest is just an amazing melody. However, “Snowbank Blues” is the most popular song on this album. This song expresses, “Just because I’m smiling doesn’t mean I’m smiling for myself / Take the stage and put the mask back on the shelf”. Many can relate to the feeling of wearing a mask or projecting happiness for the sake of others. Overall, this album is a masterpiece.
“Twelve Carat Tooth”
Post Malone’s album “Twelve Carat Tooth” is his most vulnerable yet. This album is like no other. He opens it with the song “Reputation” which depicts his self-destructive lifestyle. Then it transitions to a more upbeat song written featuring Roddy Ricch called “Cooped Up,” which showcases more of his usual style when it comes to songs. Finally, we have the most popular song on the album named “I Like You (A Happier Song)” featuring Doja Cat. This is like a mixture of his old style and new style, explaining why it was the most well-received by fans.
“Midnights”
“Midnights” was written by Taylor Swift. Everyone, Swifties or not, was curious to hear Taylor’s new album after so long without new material. And needless to say, “Midnights” did not disappoint. If you check Spotify, you’ll see that Taylor’s top 5 most popular songs are all from her new album and all well above 150 million streams. Each song has something of value. The chorus in “Maroon” is unmatched, the TikTok trend based off of “Anti-Hero” is unforgettable, and the opening line to “Vigilante Shit” is downright iconic. And let’s not forget about the extra songs given to us on the 3am versions of “Midnights.”
“Gemini Rights”
This album was written by Steve Lacy. Everyone is familiar with this album because of the extremely popular songs “Bad Habit” and “Static”. What most people don’t know is that many other songs on this album are also amazing. “Helmet” for example is a great song about Steve’s anger towards a partner who he struggles to let go of. “Mercury” has an amazing beat that will get stuck in your head all day, and “Cody Freestyle” is a nice slow-paced song to sway to when no one’s watching.
