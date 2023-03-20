With warmer weather approaching and trip-planning beginning, the perfect spring/summer playlist is a must for the upcoming season.
From country to rock to psychedelic pop, the songs on this list have little to no relation, other than being chock-full of the perfect warm weather vibes. While there are thousands of great tracks out there, these are just a few to explore. In no particular order, here are 15 must-listen songs to add to your spring and summer playlist.
“Left Hand Free” - alt-J (2014)
Pogues and Kooks alike cannot deny this summer staple. Released in 2014, alt-J, an English indie rock band, this song has carried on timelessly.
“End of Beginning” - DJO (2022)
End of Beginning is a windows-down kind of track. DJO is a psychedelic rock band, led by “Stranger Things” actor, Joe Keery. This song feels like a homecoming and growth for Keery, even quoting his sister, Caroline in the lyrics. Keery’s vocals are impressive along with the lyricism.
“Lavender Haze” - Taylor Swift (2022)
Swifties unite with this anthem. “Lavender Haze” is the introductory track to Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” album released in October of 2022. Swift takes the listener on a journey to cloud nine with her soft vocals and psychedelic instrumentation.
“Moody Blue” - Elvis Presley (1977)
Nobody can deny the timelessness of Elvis Presley. This particular song has a mixture of choral and Margaritaville sounds. Released in 1977, this is the eighth track from Presley’s album, “Moody Blue.”
“Shandi” - KISS (1980)
If you are looking for a sing-along, this song is the perfect one for you. Released in 1980, this song’s chorus is road trip with windows-down friendly. Paul Stanley sings of the night lasting forever for him and his lover. This upbeat love song is a perfect reflection of summer fun.
“Light My Love” - Greta Van Fleet (2021)
Why is it always “I love you” and never “Your mind is a stream of colors extending beyond our sky, a land of infinite wonders, a billion light-years from here now?” The Kiszka brothers and friend Danny Wagner bring an ethereal 70s sound back with this entire album, but with this song in particular. Josh Kiszka, the lead singer, can bring light to the heart and tears to the eyes with the emotion behind his voice and delivery.
“Home Sweet Home” - Mötley Crüe (1985)
Stemming from homesickness, Motley Crue released this track with their “Theater of Pain” album in 1985. Inspired by their yearning for home after a long tour on the road, Vince Neil delivers a performance to become a classic. Partnered by Nikki Sixx’s bass, Tommy Lee’s drums and Mick Mar’s guitar, this song is as equally emotional as it is a rock epic.
“Hold The Line” - Toto (1978)
Toto did not just provide the world with the hit, “Africa.” The American rock band also is to be accredited for this song, released in 1978. This song is nostalgic and timeless, as many on this list are.
“Island In The Sun” - Weezer (2001)
Even the name of this track makes sense for a Spring or Summer playlist. Weezer released this song in 2001. Rivers Cuomo sings of paradise and the perfect feeling in his mind. This song is to celebrate getting away and running away together.
“Island” - Miley Cyrus (2023)
Every track on this album had the potential to make it to this list. Titled appropriately, Cyrus delivers a self-reflection piece that just sounds the way a beach vacation feels.
“Vegas” - Doja Cat (2022)
From the soundtrack to Baz Luhrman’s biopic, “Elvis” (2022), Doja Cat is remixed with Big Mama Thorton’s original version of the song “Hound Dog.” This song was a staple last summer, but it is such a hit that it should be celebrated and carried over into this summer.
“Low” - SZA (2022)
SZA brings a new catchy tune to the world with this song. Dark instrumentals paired by Travis Scott’s ad-libs make for a great base to support SZA’s amazing vocals and lyricism. This is an empowerment anthem for sure.
“SOS” - Rihanna (2006)
What is a playlist without a little Rih-Rih. Especially after that Superbowl performance, reflection on her older hits is a must. “SOS” is a dance song, and this track will take you back to a different time.
“‘98 Braves” - Morgan Wallen (2023)
Country anthems are essential to a summer playlist. Wallen’s nostalgic track, “‘98 Braves” is a reflection about winning some but also losing some. With baseball season upon us, this is the song of the season.
“Something in the Orange” - Zach Bryan (2022)
Capturing raw emotion, this song is reminiscent of Jason Isbell’s sound in the most impressive way. Storytelling in this song carries the entire performance. This song feels like a warm sunset turning cooler by the minute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.