VOLthon may appear to be a single event to raise money for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital , but the program goes beyond what meets the eye. Under new leadership, VOLthon pledges to create a cause-connected campus.
VOLthon works year-round to spread awareness of ETCH through fundraising and special events. The organization has been at UT for 29 years and has partnered with ETCH for 10. In its reign at UT, Volthon has become the largest student-led philanthropy event on campus. VOLthon has made continuous efforts to raise awareness of ETCH and fundraise for the Children’s Miracle fund.
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is a part of the Children's Miracle Network. A unique part of this network is that all funds stay local. One hundred percent of proceeds go directly to ETCH for medical equipment and treatment.
Last year, VOLthon raised more than $160,000 for the hospital. In recent fundraising success, the organization is hoping to keep numbers high but wants to shift its focus to the importance of fundraising.
“Data supports that we should focus on specific things at a time,” VOLthon President Grace Woodside said. “We plan to focus on educating people about what we do as an organization. We want to take the pressure off of fundraising and make sure people are having a good time while they are staying educated on the cause.”
In the first months of the semester, VOLthon will host outreach programs for students to get involved in local philanthropy. Creating a cause-connected campus is not far off as ETCH is located on Clinch Avenue — a brief 15-minute walk from the central campus.
The prime location allows students to physically connect with the children they support. Many programs at UT feed into ETCH, including the College of Nursing. Students are able to get familiar experience in their field by participating in a cause that enriches not only them but also the community.
“We see a lot of people from our nursing program go to work there, and a lot of the orientations are already connected to the hospital,” Woodside said. “To have that immediate connection makes our work much more special.”
Isabelle Ponder, a returning VOLthon staff member and Vice President of Marketing, promotes the passion of her work and how it's rooted in the Volunteer spirit.
“Being a ‘cause-connected campus’ stems from what it means to be a Volunteer,” Ponder said. “I think we have strayed away from this idea in the past few years, and VOLthon hopes to be a reason people start caring about it again. Childhood health is something everyone should care about because these kids are the future, and they deserve to grow up and become whatever they want to be just like we are all doing right now.”
Miracle families are family ambassadors for Children’s Hospital. These groups are invited to every event, encouraging participants to engage with the children to see the direct impact their contributions are making. Fundraising events are interactive experiences for volunteers and children.
“We have about one or two families at every event, and at our big event in February we have 8-10 families who you get direct one-on-one interaction with,” Woodside said.
A year’s work all leads to a 12-hour dance marathon in February. Dance Marathon day features a headliner performance, silent disco, auction dates with special guests and the opportunity for miracle families to share their stories.
Last year, donors auctioned for a chance to win an ice cream date with Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy. During Dance Marathon day, Ponder witnessed a special moment between McCoy and a miracle child named Noah.
“We walked into the ball pit room and saw Noah playing with another miracle kid, Holston. The two of them immediately recognized Bru and were so happy to meet and hang out with him,” Ponder said. “I like to think that just for a minute, they could forget about their sickness and just be kids meeting one of their heroes. I hope that his time at Dance Marathon is an experience he will never forget and something he can hold onto in the tough times ahead of him.”
In the chaos of fundraising, Volunteers can find solace in the purpose behind their philanthropic work: the children of East Tennessee.
VOLthon’s first event of the semester – Back to School Bash – will be held on Aug. 28 from 7:30-9 p.m. in Circle Park. This welcome event will have free food, social media opportunities, games and a chance to meet a miracle family.
VOLthon is currently seeking staff members. Applications will open on Aug. 22 and close Aug. 25. If you are interested in getting involved in a low-commitment way, you can donate at volthon.org or follow VOLthon on Instagram for updates on fundraising and events.
