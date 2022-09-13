The University of Tennessee thrives on the people-centered culture created by the diversity of its students that attend and contribute to their unique views, languages, traditions and so much more to the college.
This fall, the McClung Museum is hosting a special exhibit called “The Spirit of Día de Los Muertos,” which will honor the ancient tradition of the Day of the Dead, respect the artistic aspects and explore the rich history of the celebration.
Most people are familiar with the Mexican holiday, Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. You’ll probably recognize it most for its beautiful artwork of the colorfully decorated skulls, traditional outfits and costumes and the celebrations in graveyards.
Katy Malone, the curator of academic programs at McClung Museum, spoke about the new exhibit.
“For the first time in its exhibition history, the McClung Museum is celebrating the deeply-rooted traditions and colorful spirit of the Day of the Dead in fall 2022. The Spirit of Día de Los Muertos highlights the rich history of the Mexican celebration that honors and remembers loved ones passed with artistic sentimentality,” Malone said.
The exhibition presents traditional and contemporary ofrendas, or altars, displaying the cross-cultural celebration's dedication, evolution and artistic aspects.
“One-of-a-kind installations created by Knoxville community participants and artworks by local artists will be on view. The related festive events, programming and interactive installation will enhance the visitor experience. This exhibition is largely driven by the community advisory group composed of members on and off the UT campus,” the McClung Museum website states.
The holiday is celebrated from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, but is not to be confused with the celebration of Halloween, which is celebrated at a similar time but is very different.
People who celebrate the holiday believe the gates of heaven are opened for a short time, andfamilies welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief celebration that includes food, dancing, singing and drinking.
The living family members treat the deceased as honored guests in their celebrations and leave their favorite foods and other offerings at gravesites or on the ofrendas, which are lavishly decorated altars to honor deceased loved ones.
These ofrendas can be decorated “with candles, bright marigolds called cempasuchil and red cock’s combs alongside food like stacks of tortillas and fruit,” according to HISTORY.
The tradition is over 3,000 years old and goes back to the Aztec Empire, where it was thought that after passing away, a person went to Chicunamictlán, the Land of the Dead. The voyage of nine challenging levels and many years of trial was necessary for the person's soul to reach Mictlán, the final resting place.
Family members gave water, food and tools to help the deceased on their long journey through the afterlife and serves as the inspiration for the modern Day of the Dead traditions in which people leave food or other offerings on the graves of their loved ones.
UT sophomore neuroscience major Elle Smith recently visited the exhibit and shared her thoughts on it.
“The exhibit was really fascinating, and I think visiting it is a great way to respect, appreciate and learn about other people's culture. I suggest that everyone pop in and look around at least once. It’s definitely worth it,” Smith said.
The exhibition will run from Aug. 26 to Dec. 11 and is free and open to the public. You can check their open hours on their website.
