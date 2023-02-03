Sneaker culture and streetwear have reformed the world of fashion in recent years. Thousands of annual conventions, pop-ups and trade events take place nationwide for individuals to buy and sell merchandise.
David Deacon and Dallas Ogletree, two passionate sneaker enthusiasts, decided it was time that Knoxville got a local spot to do the same.
The pair opened up their vintage buy, sell and trade shop Plugged In back in June of 2021.
“Choosing a location was a long process,” Deacon said. “We wanted to originally be in the mall but we were told a similar store already bought a space so we decided the strip was the next best spot for foot-traffic and the right demographic of people.”
Having enough on-hand products of rare and hard-to-get items isn’t an easy task – especially when trying to fill a whole store. However, Deacon and Ogletree have been raking up inventory since college.
“We started off buying and trading our own shoes in our dorm at Maryville College,” Ogletree said. “Then about a year later, David got a job at Footlocker, so he was good at getting new sneaker drops. We started traveling around to different conventions and doing sneaker meet-ups around town too which is how we got most of our product.”
The pair said they continue to attend various meetups and conventions to get new products, just now with a bigger budget. Owning their own business has allowed the two to bulk buy popular products so inventory is always on hand.
Although UT students keep a constant traffic flow during the academic year, Deacon says a lot of locals and social media followers are very supportive and a strong asset to their clientele.
“Throughout the whole year, the locals really support heavy,” Deacon said. “Even now with our online shop taking off, we’ve been shipping out here and to other states like Hawaii and California which is really cool.”
Ogletree and Deacon have collected enough products to fill two floors with merchandise and offer several different sizes and colors as well. They even have a dedicated University of Tennessee vintage section, which comprises everything from hats to bomber jackets.
“We don’t want to tell people how to dress, we just want to be able to cater to everybody so that whatever style someone does have, they can find an option here,” Ogletree said.
Plugged In offers designer pieces, hats, vintage pieces, sneakers, streetwear and even accessories. Deacon and Ogletree are proud to have a store just minutes from campus that really offers something for everybody.
The pair is also very active on social media, especially since a lot of customers buy through their Instagram page. Their handle @pluggedinknoxville, has almost 8,000 followers and is updated daily with new items for sale, or items they’re looking to buy.
“We’re always looking to buy new items off of people. If it will sell, we’ll buy it,” Ogletree said.
However, Jordan 1ns, Jordan 4s, Nike Dunks, Yeezys and anything streetwear are definitely items they’re always looking for more of.
The sneaker industry is no joke. Ogletree and Deacon just sold their highest priced shoe in the store for a little over $8,000 – a pair of Jordan UNC 5’s, Player Edition. Although most pairs in the store don’t go for nearly that much, limited edition styles will sell for thousands of dollars. A pair of Jordan Travis Scott High’s still remain in the store for around $2000.
Whether you’re on the hunt for the rarest sneaker on the market, want to up your streetwear style or just looking for a unique shirt for gameday, Plugged In has got it covered.
