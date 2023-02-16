College students often hear about toxic relationships in social media, TV shows and movies. One Love Club is a new student-run organization being added to UT’s campus to support healthy relationships and educate about the signs of abusive relationships. One Love is here to inform students about relationship health in order to empower students to get out or help their fellow students out of a harmful situation.
The One Love Foundation is a national non-profit organization whose goal is to teach young adults about the difference between healthy and unhealthy relationships in hopes of preventing abusive relationships from occurring or continuing. The One Love Foundation was originally created to honor the memory of Yeardley Love, a college senior who was killed by her ex-boyfriend. Although the organization emphasizes education about romantic relationships, the topics covered also apply to friendships and familial relationships.
In the One Love’s informational video, co-founder and Yeardley’s mother, Sharon Love talked about how the One Love Foundation keeps her daughter’s memory alive in a positive way. She has heard firsthand how her foundation has helped countless others to escape unhealthy relationships.
“I honestly feel that we’re saving lives,” Love said.
Nationally, the One Love Foundation provides educational videos, workshops, seminars, and training to students and young adults to inform and empower. The organization has trained more than 37,000 volunteers to facilitate workshops and has reached over 1,800,000 people through their in-person workshops.
At UT, One Love Club will host workshops for members and interested students. UT students can join the club and be as involved as they choose. One Love Club will also be hosting donation games, sports tournaments and tabling on Ped Walkway in addition to the meetings and videos.
One Love Club founder Emma Mcgonnigal originally worked with the One Love Foundation starting in middle and high school and she is now a student leader within the organization. Through her experience, she has seen the immense impact of the One Love Foundation. Mcgonnigal believes the One Love Club will be a valuable addition to the university because of the prevalence of abusive relationship in our society, especially in young adults.
“In today's world, it is crucial to understand the truth behind relationship abuse and how to prevent it. Anyone can benefit by being in this club,” Mcgonnigal said.
Mcgonnigal also expressed that the One Love Club will be helpful to those who have experienced an unhealthy relationship while also informing those who have never been in that type of situation. She believes the information provided in the videos and activities is relevant and important for everyone to hear.
“By being in this club, you will be able to identify unhealthy relationships and feel comfortable addressing someone you know or don't know about it. You will learn how to try and understand the situation someone may be in, assessing the signs and providing help,” Mcgonnigal said.
In order to create the club, Mcgonnigal was in contact with the national foundation where she was provided resources and tips for creating the club. She hopes the club will unite numerous organizations to raise awareness. She is grateful for the support from the Greek Life community and One Love Club has spoken at numerous sorority and fraternity chapter meetings. She is also eager to create partnerships with other on-camps clubs and organizations.
Mcgonnigal understands conversations about healthy relationships may be difficult, but she is confident that the videos and activities provided by the national foundation will create a safe and educational environment.
“As I brought this club to UTK, I was hoping to be able to inspire others and create awareness about relationship health in ways that people are familiar with and comfortable doing,” Mcgonnigal said.
To learn more about the One Love Club, there is further information on the organization’s national website in addition to the club’s information on the VoLink website. There will also be updates about events and workshops on the club’s instagram – @utkonelove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.