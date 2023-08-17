Everyone knows the typical dorm room essentials, but what about the niche, forgettable supplies that always come in handy but never make it on the checklist?
Here are some UT-specific items you might find yourself needing for your dorm while tackling your freshman year.
Noise-canceling headphones
If you’re the type of person who needs quiet time or if you’re a light sleeper, noise-canceling headphones are the way to go. Living in a dorm is like having a year-long sleepover, which can be fun but also irritating at times.
If your roommate happens to be a particularly loud snorer, plays loud music when you’re trying to study or if you simply want to pretend they don’t exist for an hour, noise-canceling headphones might save your sanity.
Mattress topper
Every college kid knows that the best naps you’ve ever taken in your life are those slept in your dorm bed. These beds are warm, snug and comfy, due in part to a quality, plush mattress topper.
Though you are paying thousands of dollars in dorm fees, the dorm mattresses are nowhere near five-star hotel quality. They are typically stiff and flat, and you can almost feel the ghost of freshmen past haunting the fibers. A good mattress cover will protect you from the ghost and lull you to sleep.
Desk fan and heater
Something no one talks enough about in the older dorms is how brutal the heat and air conditioning can be. If there’s one thing living in South Carrick made me appreciate, it’s the ability to adjust the temperature.
No matter how convincing the temperature knobs on the air unit look, you do not have much control – if any – over the temperature of the heat and air or how hard the unit pumps the air out. You can, however, turn the air on and off, but on a scorching summer day or a brisk, frosty night, a little heat or air can be a delicacy. Too much of it and you’ll need to either thaw out or stick your head in the mini freezer.
Bringing your own portable fan and heater can give you that much-needed relief, and you get to choose what temperature fits your fancy.
Steamer
Dorm rooms equal one thing: limited space. Small closets mean less space to hang your clothes, which leads to wrinkles. Having a portable steamer on hand will de-wrinkle your business casual outfits or that one T-shirt that accidentally got bunched up in the bottom of your dresser.
I use this affordable one from Amazon that works wonders and is compact enough to easily fit under your bed or in your closet.
Air filter and Emergen-C
As my freshman year roommate liked to say, living in a dorm is like living in a petri dish. Sickness spreads like wildfire, so keeping Emergen-C and vitamins on hand will give your immune system a boost to keep you healthy and happy all semester.
While you’re at it, consider getting an air filter. In addition to the dirt, some dorms have mold growing in unseen places. An air filter can easily fit under your desk and will keep you breathing in clean, fresh air.
