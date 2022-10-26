Living in the south, it can be difficult for members of the LGBTQ+ community to find spaces where they feel loved and accepted for who they are. The city of Knoxville, however, has many different opportunities to find restaurants, clubs, organizations and places to engage in various social events that openly support people from all different backgrounds and identities.
Here are a few examples of local places that those in the LGBTQ+ community and their allies should consider visiting and supporting.
The Pride Center
The Pride Center is the best on-campus resource for queer students who are looking for a place of community. They host events regularly and sponsor the Qloset, a clothing closet for queer students that need gender-affirming clothing, the LGBTQ+ Reading Group and a Peer Mentoring program.
Yassin’s Falafel House
Yassin’s is a local Mediterranean-inspired restaurant that has a variety of sandwiches, salads and other various items. It was opened by Syrian refugee Yassin Terou and serves as a safe space for people of all identities. The restaurant is critically acclaimed by many national news outlets.
The Knox Pride Center
Knox Pride has a community center that hosts a variety of events from movie nights to discussion groups and holiday events. They also have plenty of social events to meet other people in the LGBTQ+ community.
South Press Coffee Shop
This local coffee shop is owned and operated by Joslynn Fish, a member of the LGBTQ+ community, and is a safe space for all. They host many Pride events and are also eco-friendly. The walls sport many pride flags and affirming stickers, so this is a great place to go to study or grab a quick coffee for a pick-me-up!
Club XYZ (21+)
Club XYZ is Knoxville’s most popular gay bar and all members of the LGBTQ+ community are welcome. Located on Central Street, the club hosts regular drag shows, trivia and bingo nights. They also have karaoke and a dance floor, and they have been voted Best Gay Club in Knoxville for several years.
CORE Knoxville (21+)
CORE is a bar and grill in Knoxville that is locally owned by a LGBTQ+ couple. They host drag shows every Friday through Monday and play sports on their televisions during the weekdays. Each week boasts a different dinner special schedule, and the club occasionally hosts poker nights and Singo.
Tyson House and UKirk
These on-campus ministries are both safe spaces for queer students looking to find a place to worship that will accept them as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. They provide gender- and sexuality-affirming Bible studies and sermons during their weekly schedules, which can be found on their respective websites.
Local LGBTQ+ Clubs and Organizations
Hard Knox Roller Girls, Lambda Car Club, Smokey Mountain Rollers Bowling League and The Knoxville Minx are all organizations that are safe spaces for queer people to come together and appreciate something that they love. They include a rollerskating league, a car club, a bowling league and a rugby team. More information on these clubs here.
