In our digital age, there’s an app for everything. Apps and websites have streamlined several aspects of everyday life, for better or for worse. Nowadays, one can buy groceries, get a doctor check-up and watch a movie, all at the same time and without having to budge from the couch.
However, apps have also made it easier to get moving and connect with other people. In the post-COVID world, that’s just what the doctor ordered.
No matter what your vibe is, here are five apps and sites to to look out for in 2023.
All apps featured are free to download, however some may require a subscription to access premium content.
This Twitter alternative has actually been around since 2017, but it received widespread attention in 2022 after Elon Musk’s controversial takeover of Twitter. Thousands of users migrated to Mastodon, and it now boasts over 1.5 million active users worldwide.
It operates similarly to Twitter, although it is completely open-source, entirely crowdfunded and relies on volunteers for most of its day-to-day operations. Despite this, Mastodon is able to compete with its social media rivals and presents an ethical alternative to social media addicts who struggle to disconnect. Mastodon is available for basically every operating system, and there are several sophisticated and independently-developed apps to help users further customize and streamline their Mastodon experience.
In the age of streaming bloat, it can be difficult to figure out what to watch and where to watch it. While VPNs have enabled users to game the system and watch content not available in their respective countries, sometimes, viewers do not want to go through that hassle.
Enter “Yidio.” This service is like Google but for streamable content. It allows users to search for movies and TV shows, and it will show them what streaming services it is on. It will also show users where content is being streamed legitimately for free, so no more dealing with shady pirating sites and their barrage of pop-up ads.
Yidio is available on desktop, Apple App Store, and the Google Play Store.
Finch is the mental wellness app for kids who grew up with Webkinz. Users are tasked with taking care of a cute, bird-like creature, and it is nurtured through logging in and doing daily activities. These include doing breathing exercises and other wellness activities. There is also a social media component to the app, and it allows users to add friends and connect with one another.
Finch is available on iOS and Android.
It can be intimidating to try to jump back into the dating game post-COVID. SafeDate makes it safer to go on that nerve-wracking first date you have been putting off. It is a companion software that works with all dating apps, including Tinder and Bumble. It allows a user to import date plans and create a network of trusted Safe Mates they will check in with throughout the date. If a user misses the check-in time, the Safe Mates are notified and sent the imported details of the date.
SafeDate is available to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
In post-Roe America, many people who menstruate are feeling anxious over how their data is being used, especially data from period-tracking apps. Some popular apps, like Flo and Stardust, have been caught either selling its users’ data or having clauses in their terms of service that would allow them to turn over user data if the US government asked for it.
Clue is one of the world’s leading period-tracking apps. Unlike its competitors, it is based in the European Union and has publicly pledged that it will not respond to requests from U.S. authorities to supply user health data. For users who live in states where abortion is completely banned, totally not using an app is the safest choice, but if one still wants to use an app, then Clue is the best bet.
Clue is available on iOS and Android.
(0) comments
