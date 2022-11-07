It is fall in Knoxville, and with countless places to visit, it is hard to decide which stop needs to be made first during this cozy season. Nothing says fall like a warm coffee shop where students can go to grab a delicious coffee and study for the upcoming finals season. Here are three coffee shops that are a must visit this fall.
Awaken Coffee, Old City
Awaken Coffee is nestled on W. Jackson Ave in Old City, and it is showered in light from the elaborate windows in the front of the shop. You walk in to high ceilings, and the overall ambiance is relaxing and inviting. The store was filled with people doing work, and even one duo was conducting a professional interview. The atmosphere here is centered around productivity. With an alternative playlist on, Awaken feels like the perfect stop for someone trying to get work done while also enjoying a trendy, architecturally rich building.
Awaken is also having a special Vols drink to celebrate the never-before-seen success of the Vols football team. However, they have a delicious iced vanilla latte and even burritos – a mix up to the menu that adds uniqueness, for not many coffee shops serve burritos.
K Brew, North Knoxville
K Brew is another perfect fall stop for students. Located on N. Broadway, K Brew offers a more garage style building with outdoor swing chairs for people to enjoy themselves and possibly talk to a friend. They also have a few picnic tables. Inside, there are seating areas by the windows and a bar. In the entryway, there is a community bulletin board that has different advertisements and announcements regarding the Knoxville area.
Their bagel sandwiches are some of the best in Knoxville, specifically their ham and swiss melt on a jalapeno-cheddar bagel. It always comes out perfectly toasted and is very filling. They also have fresh chia seed pudding, which is a healthy alternative to sweets. They also have a delicious iced dirty chai latte.
Honeybee Coffee, South Knoxville
Honeybee Coffee is located on Sevier Avenue, which is across the bridge over in South Knoxville. It has more seating space than the other two and even features window bar seating. There are still remnants of Halloween decorations – the feel of fall is very much in the air. The workers are always carrying on conversations with guests and each other, which promotes a very comfortable environment for anyone who decides to walk in.
This is a study haven, and you can find yourself getting lost in Honeybee for hours if you stop paying attention. It is also perfect for a coffee date with a close friend where you can catch up on the daily happenings of life.
Their seasonal spiced apple cider is a must have, along with some of their pastries. Another highlight is that they also sell kombucha, which is a probiotic drink that helps boost the immune system.
These three coffee shops are a testament to the great businesses that are in the Knoxville area, with each providing a different vibe and aesthetic for the fall season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.