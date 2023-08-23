The Knox Asian Festival takes place this weekend in World’s Fair Park, marking the 10th anniversary of the largest Asian cultural exhibition in the city.
When Knox Asian Festival got its start in 2013, it garnered 3,000 participants. Last year, the festival welcomed more than 60,000 people to the park and now, for the tenth year, organizers expect just as many, if not more, people to attend.
This year’s festival will feature over 40 food vendors, performers from across the world, a parade and a wide variety of activities for children and adults alike.
The parade, which starts at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, will kick off the event and travel through World’s Fair Park. Throughout the festival, participants have the opportunity to see Sumo wrestling demonstrations, martial arts performances, dance performances and musical performances.
Performers for this year are traveling from all over the country. Additionally, the festival also has people traveling even greater distances, like from Indonesia and Thailand to participate in a festival that has garnered international recognition.
The festival got its start in Krutch Park, a small area adjacent to Market Square. It has now graduated to World’s Fair Park and takes up not just one segment of the park but both fields along with the amphitheater,
While the festival has experienced lots of growth in the past decade, the original mission of the festival remains the same as it strives to educate the public about Asian culture and aim to open citizens’ minds and introduce them to cultural diversity.
“We are trying to create a welcoming community by sharing our Asian arts and culture,” Alderman said.
Alderman shared that part of her inspiration for the festival came from being a tour guide where she traveled across the world, showing people different cultures. Since that sort of experience may not be available to everyone, the festival seeks to bring a similar feeling of cultural engagement.
“I thought if we bring Asia to Knoxville, to little kids, to everyone who’s never traveled around the world, they could taste, smell it and then talk to the authentic people,” Alderman said. “It’s like a travel experience in World’s Fair.”
Along with the festival’s main goal of education comes its connection to UT. Knox Asian Fest sponsors include the Boyd Foundation, UT Diversity and Engagement and the UT College of Social Work. Several students and faculty members also participate in the festival.
Shigetoshi Eda, a professor in the school of natural resources and lead instructor of the Kendo club, has been involved in the festival since its inception in 2013. Eda and students use the festival as a time to demonstrate Kendo, promote the club, fundraise and even sell stir fry noodles.
Eda and Mahagi LaCure, a senior lecturer of Japanese who is also involved this year, say the festival is an opportunity to strengthen communities and encourage cultural diversity.
“It’s important to make the Asian community stronger and also have the general public understand the beauty of the different cultures,” Eda said.
Dan Wang, a distinguished lecturer in Chinese Studies, says it allows her students taking Chinese classes to immerse themselves in the culture and promote student organizations. She mentioned that the growth of the festival is inspiring, but throughout her time with the festival, one of the most inspiring parts has been watching the Knoxville community just become more engaged and ready to participate.
“We teach language on campus, the most important component of teaching a language is the culture component as well,” Wang said. “The Asian festival is a great opportunity for us, for our students to experience, to see the different aspects of the culture, so they know the festival connects the people together to celebrate the heritage, to connect with others who share a similar background.”
In past years, the festival has battled the heat of the southeast summertime, making it difficult for visitors to fully relish in all the fun the fest has to offer. For this year, Alderman is introducing several measures to decrease the effects of the heat, such as free water, tents and cooling stations.
The education aspect of the festival extends not only to the college-aged students in the area but also to elementary, middle and high school students. Alderman noted that one of the perks of the festival each year is seeing how excited children are to be there and to learn more about Asian culture.
The festival also features a passport program where participants can get a stamp from each country’s booth they visit, take a photo with their favorite booth and post it to social media for a chance to win a free t-shirt.
To further enrich the education goal of the festival, Alderman’s assistant and Japan Outreach Initiative Coordinator Mana Muramatsu plans to visit local schools and extend learning opportunities past just the festival each year. She plans to talk about origami, traditional Japanese clothes and various other aspects of Japanese culture.
With festivals like the Knox Asian Fest, unintended benefits tend to arise. In this case, Alderman has observed positive economic impacts for the city of Knoxville as attendees stay in hotel rooms, eat at local restaurants and immerse themselves in the city to pour money into Knoxville. She said that last year the festival had an economic impact of more than $3 million for the city.
The festival had to pause during the COVID-19 pandemic but came back last year bigger and better than ever with a record number of participants. This year, Alderman hopes to see a similar turnout and is excited to see how many people come to experience the different cultures.
