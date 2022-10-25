Who doesn’t love dressing up on Halloween? The weekend leading up to Halloween is packed with parties, movie marathons and good ole fashioned trick-or-treating. But, trying to whip up a Halloween costume last minute is hard, especially for college students who tend to run on a budget. Here are some cheap and easy DIY costumes for Halloween this year.
Kim Possible
Kim Possible is iconic and the outfit is simple. Army green pants, black boots and a black turtleneck. If you’ve got a fanny, throw it on and voila. If not, you can find cheap fanny packs at your local Dollar Tree for $1.25.
“Men in Black”
For “Men in Black,” you obviously need a black suit – it’s likely that business and engineering majors have one laying around somewhere – black sunglasses and a pen. Easy, recognizable and no purchases are required if you’ve got a suit lying around.
Jake from State Farm
You’ve seen the commercial. Everyone loves Jake from State Farm. All you need is a red polo, khakis with a little State Farm name tag you can print out and a safety pin to the polo.
Classic Vampire
It’s a little cliche, but it’s easy. If you don’t want to spend $20 on fake teeth, take a pair of fake nails, cut them with nail clippers and file until smooth. Stick them to your teeth using denture glue, or my favorite, cavity filling. You can buy it from Walmart for $3.02 and the fake nails are sold at Dollar Tree for $1.25. Thrown on a black outfit and you’ve got a costume for a total of $4.27
Wanna play, Georgie?
If you’re feeling creepy this Halloween, maybe Georgie from “IT” is for you. Grab yourself a yellow hoodie – they sell them at Walmart for $14.92 – and grab a red helium balloon from Dollar Tree for $1.25. You can also include a paper boat. Throw on a pair of jeans and you’ve got a $16.17 costume.
Princess(s)
It’s easy and cheap, and it’s the best last-minute costume. Head to Dollar Tree for a $1.25 kids tiara and pick out a cute dress and shoes that you already have.
Brand costumes
Pick a colored t-shirt you can get rid of or grab a $2 one at a local Goodwill and write with a sharpie on the shirt. Some ideas are M&Ms, Skittles, drinks or sodas, crayons and marker colors, and games like Twister, Candyland or Cards Against Humanity.
Character costumes
Picking a recognizable character is difficult, but not impossible. The best tip for character costumes are to find what clothes you already have in your closet and create an outfit based on what the character wears. Here are some easy examples:
Spongebob and Patrick: White polo with a red tie and khaki pants. A pink shirt with green shorts and drawn on purple flowers – it’s an easy pattern you can print, cut out, trace and fill in with acrylic paint from Walmart for 88 cents.
Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde” or Sharpay Evans in “High School Musical”: Find as many pink, fluffy, glittery, bedazzled things as you can find and throw it on. If you can’t find much, take a trip to a local Goodwill and see what cheap treasures await. You can bedazzle things with sticker rhinestones from Dollar Tree – a giant sheet is $1.25.
“The Incredibles”: Red shirt (owned or thrifted), “The Incredibles” logo (either drawn or printed and pinned to the shirt), and a black sleep mask with the eyes cut out. You can buy a giant pack at Walmart for $3.93.
Group costumes
Sometimes, couples’ costumes, iconic duos and large friend groups just look really cool all together. The character costume design from above applies here too, but here are some iconic groups to think about for ideas: “The Powerpuff Girls,” Scooby-Doo and the Gang, “Charlie’s Angels”, The Spice Girls, superheroes and sidekick or villain duos, Napoleon Dynamite and Pedro or Mario and Luigi.
The “I don’t want to be anything, and I have five minutes” costume
The solid white t-shirt with a message written in sharpie, “Error 404… Halloween costume cannot be found.” Some people will find it hilarious and others will find it ingenious.
