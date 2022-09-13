Most people consider the four years spent in college as an opportunity to grow toward becoming a self-sufficient adult. Students learn to be on their own and away from the safety net of their parents.
However, the large increase in college expenses over the past decade makes it challenging for students to afford universities such as UT on their own. Because of this, it has become more common for parents to help pay for their student’s tuition. According to one study by the student loan company Sallie Mae, 85% of parents pay for some or all of their child’s college tuition.
Scholarships are extremely beneficial to students who are independent from their families. UT provides different scholarships to help students face the high costs of going to college and to be able to earn an education.
One of many scholarships that helps UT students is the Tennessee Promise scholarship, which is a state-wide program that covers tuition and fees that are not covered by the Pell grant or HOPE scholarship. It was recently expanded to raise the eligible household income level for the UT Promise scholarship from $50,000 to $60,000.
Junior Taylor Long is a student on the Tennessee Pledge Scholarship. The scholarship is based on the FAFSA, which determines the amount of federal need-based assistance a student may receive, and a few other state and federal scholarships based on a combination of academics and income.
“These scholarships are so crucial to so many students, including myself. Without them, education and a secure future would not be obtainable in the same way others may have access to it,” Long said. “To be blunt, I would not be able to afford higher education if it wasn’t for these scholarships and would not be attending UT today.”
There are still a large number of students who pay for their own tuition, dues and living expenses without a full ride scholarship. According to the Federal Reserve, as of July 2022, students in America owe almost $1.75 trillion total in student loans.
This stress of paying their own tuition adds more challenges for students, including financial and emotional stress. Students who work to pay for their school often have to juggle class schedules and working hours, and miss out on experiences that students who have help from family are able to have.
Lexie Fernandes, a UT student who pays for her education, rent and other expenses described how she is able to pay for tuition and other expenses.
“I usually work on the weekends because of my school schedule, which means I miss out on some game days or fun events with my friends on Friday leading up to the weekend. I think I do a really good job of work, school and life balance but I definitely have to be mindful of what aspects in my life I have to put more effort towards to enjoy my four years at UT comfortably,” Fernandes said.
Some personal challenges that Fernandes faces is feeling self-conscious when it comes to paying for things like her sorority or fun activities with friends. Fernandes explained that loans help keep her afloat in college financially, so it can be hard to budget when she is around people who don’t necessarily have to worry about their expenses yet.
Additionally, many students are seeing a large increase in rent with off-campus apartments and housing this past year. According to a report from the Apartment List, rent in Knoxville has increased 61% since 2020.
This has specifically taken a toll on Fernandes’s budget and she finds herself being more mindful of her rent costs when deciding how much she can spend every semester.
Fernandes does not let this stop her from taking every opportunity that comes her way. This summer, she lived in New York City for an internship with the fashion designer Cynthia Rowley. In order to be able to do this, she had to save up enough money to pay for her rent in Knoxville and New York City for the summer.
“I did this by working two jobs over this past Christmas break and once in NYC, I worked on the side of my internship, which was not paid, so I would be able to afford regular expenses while still enjoying my time in the city,” Fernandes said. “One thing I learned from this is to never let your financial state scare you from pursuing your dreams, use it as motivation to work hard to be able to live the life you always wanted.”
While there are clear challenges to paying for your own tuition, there are also some rewards. Fernandes feels that because she is doing everything by herself, she feels much more gratitude for any scholarships or recognitions she receives by professors for her hard work.
“Having loans in college isn’t ideal but it’s not abnormal. As a young adult I understand that having loans isn’t a punishment but it’s a responsibility that I am taking on that will benefit me as I mature. I personally think it’s a blessing in disguise that teaches me the value of money,” Fernandes said.
Junior Ti Thomas is completely self-sufficient. He has experienced similar circumstances as Fernandes of working many hours during the week and often missing out on things other students wouldn’t. However, he has come to love the independence that paying on his own has brought him, as well as the lessons he has learned along the way.
Thomas provided some advice for students on being self-sufficient.
“The best advice I can give is to find a happy balance between getting your school work done, with that being your main priority, working enough hours to cover your needs and enjoying your college experience,” Thomas said. “My sophomore year all I did was work and while I was better off financially, I missed countless experiences that I would only ever get once.”
