According to the International Education Exchange, 83% of universities have reported an increase in study-abroad participation this year. The University of Tennessee had 330 study-abroad students in 2020-2021 compared to its 1,237 study-abroad participants in the 2021-2022 school year.
Study abroad coordinators, students and staff members are eager to travel and learn about different cultures worldwide. It allows students to expand outside their primary culture and invest in a different culture during their college experience.
The reopening of international travel has persuaded many college students to participate in study abroad programs. WorldStrides, an organization promoting educational travel and experiences, has seen an increased number of study-abroad students.
WorldStrides offers influx programs for over 400,000 students who travel to more than 100 countries annually. The company strives to get students involved in global diversity through travel.
Bob Gogel, WorldStrides CEO and President, firmly believes in the importance of the 3D experience that study abroad programs offer students.
“Seeing and experiencing the world as we live it in 3D can truly be a life-changing moment for a student. Our programs encourage participants to explore the world beyond their comfort zone, benefit from the effects of immersive learning and become global citizens,” Gogel said on the WorldStrides website.
Gogel believes the programs allow students to develop a keen understanding of cultural diversity nationally and internationally.
WorldStrides has developed multiple new programs for students at participating universities to take part in. Worldstrides offers programs through UT, Boston University, New York University, London School of Economics, University of Georgia and University of Colorado Boulder.
Tessa Takash, UT Study Abroad programs coordinator, explained the excitement surrounding this year’s study abroad programs.
“UT students are eager to travel without the restrictions posed to them in previous years,” Takash said.
UT had 50 programs available to students last year. 15 new programs have been added to their offerings, making the total number of UT programs abroad 75 and counting.
Takash explained the importance that many students place on studying abroad.
“I believe students see the study abroad opportunity as their last chance to travel internationally,” Takash said.
Last summer, over 900 UT students participated in study abroad programs. Takash is expecting these numbers to rise substantially in the upcoming year.
Students were not able to travel internationally during the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing in extra funding for the upcoming years. UT is eager to use these funds to help students afford the life-changing programs.
“Our whole office strives for students to participate in opportunities that allow them to develop intercultural fluencies,” Takash said.
Allen Quinlan, a senior architecture major, traveled to Finland in his summer 2021 study abroad program. Quinlan explained his excitement about traveling abroad without strict COVID-19 regulations and guidelines.
“COVID-19 regulations would have restricted me from experiencing the full potential of the … abroad program,” Quinlan said.
Quinlan’s trip was previously canceled because of the covid pandemic. His study abroad class doubled in size due to the eagerness of students to travel abroad. Quinlan explained the value that he sees in study abroad programs.
“If you can do it, do it … My study abroad trip was the best four months of my life,” Quinlan said.
Alex Roebuck, a senior international business major at UT, traveled to Barcelona in his study abroad program during the summer 2021 semester.
Roebuck credits his study abroad experience with the development of life-long friendships across the world. He was able to experience cultural diversity in Barcelona, which he believes changed his perspective on life.
“It's an opportunity of a lifetime,” Roebuck said.
