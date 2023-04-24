With finals coming up, it is important to find a productive space to start studying. If you are looking for places outside of your home or the library, here are eight coffee shops to check out in the area.
Likewise Coffee
This cute coffee shop is located alongside Raising a Voice, a non-profit organization. All profits from Likewise coffee go towards Raising a Voice so every cup of coffee is going toward a charitable cause. Likewise coffee is less than 10 minutes from campus, located near Caswell Park. Likewise offers unique coffee flavorings such as honey hazelnut and blueberry as well as $3 bagels.
Mahalo Coffee Shop
Located in Market Square, Mahalo is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. most days. The Australian-inspired decor and beachy music can help ease finals stress and remind you that summer is just around the corner. The current seasonal options include the Coconut Mocha and Coco Cabana.
Awaken Coffee
Awaken Coffee in Old City provides a nearby option that still feels like a trip off campus. Open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. most days, Awaken is great for all-day study sessions. Awaken coffee offers a large variety of flavors including rose, lavender and cherry. During study breaks, enjoy one of their muffins or you can step out and visit one of the many Old City restaurants.
Capybara Coffee
Capybara Coffee is a hidden gem in the University commons with a friendly and warm environment open 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. most days. The recently released refreshing spring drinks including the Cascara Fizz and Strawberry Rosemary Matcha. Although there are not any live capybaras, there are many pictures of the animals and various greenery to liven the study mood.
Honeybee Coffee Co.
Honeybee Coffee Co. has multiple locations in Knoxville including one located across the river for residents not wanting to commute back over the bridge. Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. most days, Honeybee is another great spot for a full day of studying. In addition to the usual cafe snacks, Honeybee Coffee Co. also offers flatbreads such as the White Lotus featuring a white pesto base with roasted tomatoes, banana peppers and sausage.
Poindexter Coffer: Graduate Hotel
Poindexter coffee is a great option for the early risers, opening at 6 a.m. Poindexter is conveniently located inside the Graduate hotel on the strip and while they stop serving at 1 p.m., seating is available all day. Poindexter serves the usual coffees and espresso drinks with breakfast pastries and snacks including gluten-free bread for avocado toast.
Peet’s in Stokley
Peet’s is the latest addition to Stokley and provides easily accessible coffee on campus. Peet’s is known for its dark roasts which means stronger coffee for a greater caffeine boost. The installment of Peet’s is one part of Vol Dining’s efforts to add more plant-based items to students, and Peet’s will be the sixth cafe on campus.
Golden Roast Melrose
Tried and true, Golden Roast on Melrose had to make the list. Golden Roast is located on the strip and is frequently crowded due to its unique flavors and numerous coffee tabs held there. Golden Roast has many popular signature drinks including the cookie butter mocha and big orange mocha. They recently released their spring items: the Iced Bramble, a blackberry latte with honey drizzle, and the Spring Frost, a matcha with peppermint.
