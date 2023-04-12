Spring has sprung, and it seems like the warm weather is here to stay in the 865. What better way to wind down after class or relieve the stress of impending finals than attending one of the many outdoor events that Knoxville has to offer this season. Here are six events that are the perfect excuse to get out of the house and enjoy the beautiful weather.
Market Square Farmers Market
Located at Market Square in downtown, this open-air market offers a wide variety of fresh, locally grown produce and homemade products ranging from fruits and vegetables to baked goods and flowers. The market is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting on May 3 and also on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting May 6. Wednesday shopping closes on Nov. 15 and Saturday shopping concludes on Nov. 18.
Cool Beans Annual Crawfish Boil
Partnering with Sweetwater Brewing Company, the college bar will be hosting its annual all-you-can-eat crawfish boil on April 29 with live music by special guest Milkshake Fatty. Presale tickets begin at $35 but those interested will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets at the door on the day of the event for $45. Tickets will include a free t-shirt, two free pints of Sweetwater beer as well as a pint glass and the chance to win a Green Egg grill courtesy of the raffle.
First Friday ArtWalk
The streets of downtown Knoxville are transformed into an artistic showcase on the first Friday of each month with galleries and studios opening their doors to locals and tourists alike to browse their collections and exhibits. All sorts of art forms are on display, with live music and performance art pieces also serving as entertainment, and food trucks will be scattered around the area so participants don’t have to worry about putting their name down on a restaurant wait list.
Orange and White game
Tennessee Football is back in action on Saturday, April 15 with their annual Orange and White game. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Neyland Stadium with Vol Village Music Festival festivities beginning around noon in Lot 9. Game admission is $5 for non-premium seats and all proceeds go towards the My All Campaign, a campaign that funds resources for student-athletes across all athletic programs at the university.
Southern Skies Music Festival
One of Knoxville’s biggest events, the Southern Skies Music Festival is back this spring at World’s Fair Park on May 20-21. Produced by the Dogwood Arts organization, this festival not only celebrates music but also the community and culture of the city of Knoxville. Local food trucks and vendors will be present both days and musical performances will span across two stages. The 2023 lineup includes artists like Grace Potter, The Dirty Guv’nahs, The Stews and St. Paul & The Broken Bones and tickets are available for purchase online at the Southern Skies website.
Stargazing at Marble Springs
The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Earth Day by partnering with the University of Tennessee’s Physics Department for an unforgettable evening of stargazing at the Marble Springs State Historic Site on Saturday, April 22. Starting at 8 p.m and going til midnight., guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to lounge on as a meteor shower is supposed to be visible during the event. Those interested are encouraged to RSVP on Eventbrite though the event is free of charge.
