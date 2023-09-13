The University of Tennessee prides itself on its “Volunteer Spirit” – the commitment to better the community inside and outside the campus. Knoxville itself has many, many, many volunteer opportunities, but it can be troubling trying to decide where to start.
Here are six options to consider:
Young-Williams Animal Center
If you’re an animal lover, the Young-Williams Animal Center might be for you. It was founded out of a concern for the welfare of animals, and since 2001, it has become a safe haven for cats, dogs and more.
At Young-Williams, they strive to end pet homelessness, promote animal welfare and enhance the human-animal bond. It achieved a no-kill status in 2018 and maintains a save rate of 90%.
They ask each volunteer to contribute to their vision of “a home for every animal” through the commitment to volunteer at least six hours a month for the first three months, the completion of an online application and a one-time fee of $35 to cover the cost of the uniform.
The Love Kitchen
If assisting people in need is more your speed, look no further than The Love Kitchen. It is exactly what it sounds like – a place where the hungry can eat and be showered with love.
Helen and Ellen Ashe opened the kitchen in 1986 after desiring to help the needy in Knoxville. As their father taught them, the Ashes pass on their three guiding truths: “There is only one Father, and that is the Father in Heaven. There is only one race: the human race. Never take the last piece of bread. Someone may come by in need of it.”
In addition to serving food onsite, they also provide clothing and food packages to homebound, homeless and unemployed people of all races and faiths. They focus on providing nourishment for anyone who is hungry and establishing a community center to serve as a haven for children and their families. All they ask of volunteers is to be on time, tie your hair back and don’t be afraid to get messy.
Second Harvest
Another food-focused place for volunteering is Second Harvest. As a member of Feeding America, Second Harvest seeks to lead the fight to end hunger in 18 East Tennessee counties.
They envision adequate nutrition for a healthy life for adults, seniors and children. They accept all volunteers Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.
Blount Mansion
In case animals and food don’t invigorate the Tennessee Volunteer inside you, perhaps a historical landmark might.
The Blount Mansion is a nonprofit educational organization that dedicates itself to preserving the historical landmark and inspiring an appreciation of national, state and local history through lived experiences. From cataloging artifacts to playing a role during the annual Halloween event, it seems there is no shortage of fun to be found at the mansion.
Beck Cultural Exchange Center
Following the line of culture, The Beck Cultural Exchange Center is seeking volunteers who desire to preserve, nurture, teach and continue Black history and Black culture. Their vision focuses on the center being a desirable place for people to go to learn, discover and experience the rich legacy of African Americans inside of the vibrant Beck Cultural Corridor.
Established in 1975 as a result of the Knoxville Urban Renewal projects, an event that relocated and displaced much of the Black community, it was designated by the state of Tennessee as a primary repository of Black history and Black culture.
Volunteer East Tennessee
If none of these opportunities interest you and awaken the urge to fulfill the Volunteer Spirit, see for yourself the plethora of organizations in need. Volunteer East Tennessee organizes and places in order a great many organizations who are urgently looking for volunteers.
