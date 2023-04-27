Being a college student can be very expensive, so it is important to take advantage of every deal you can find. Many students aren’t aware of the many discounts they can receive by presenting their student ID. So, here is a list of some of the best discounts you should take advantage of.
The first step to unlocking these student discounts is creating an account with UNiDAYS, which is a completely free site that is a guide to student discounts. Most shops use this site to help verify that you are a student. Other sites might require you to create an account through SheerID or Student Beans, which are both free to join. These sites also offer various discounts throughout the year on their website that are exclusive to their members.
Adidas
Adidas is one of the leading athletic brands that sells products from tennis shoes to athletic wear and sports equipment. Students are offered 15% off as well as free shipping once they have verified their university through UNiDAYS. Some exclusions may apply, so be sure to pay attention to the fine print. These discounts can be applied at checkout or through the UNiDAYS website.
Amazon
Amazon offers students some of the best discounts, not only do students get 6 months of Amazon Prime for free. After the 6-month free trial, students are offered a discounted rate of $7.49 a month for Amazon Prime. But, they also offer weekly promos to students which may include 15% off on computers, cell phones and more.
American Eagle and Aerie
American Eagle owns Aerie, so they can normally be found connected to each other. American Eagle focuses on trending clothes while Aerie sells intimate wear and lifestyle products. Students can receive a 20% discount online and in-store by verifying their status through UNiDAYS. These discounts can be applied at checkout or through the UNiDAYS website. In stores, students can present their UNiDAYS account to the workers to receive a discount.
Apple
Apple offers students many discounts throughout the year. These discounts are available to current and new college students and even their parents. Some discounts include reduced rates on computers, iPads and even Apple Music and Apple TV+.
Converse
Converse has been one of the most popular shoe brands of this generation and is easily one of the most recognizable shoes today. Students can receive 20% off online purchases when they verify their status through SheerID. Students will need to verify their status prior to checkout through this link.
Kate Spade
Kate Spade is known worldwide for their high-class handbags and purses, alongside sunglasses, hats and other accessories. Students can receive 10% off on select products when they verify their status through UNiDAYS. This discount is only available for online purchases. Kate Spade also offers a 15% discount with a Student Beans account.
Levi’s
Levi’s is one of the largest name-brand companies and a front-runner in jeanswear. On select apparel, students can receive up to 25% off by logging in through SheerID. This discount only applies to online purchases. Students can unlock their discount by following the directions on this page.
Nike
Nike – one of UT’s top sponsorships– is the number one athletic brand worldwide and also offers students one of the most generous discount plans. Once every 30 days students can receive up to 10% off their online purchases by logging in through SheerID. Every month students will need to reverify their status through this link to receive a new discount.
Sperry
Sperry is the leading boating shoe but has become a daily wear for many students. Sperry offers students a 15% discount on online purchases once they verify their student ID through their customer service page. Once students verify their status, this discount can be applied to most purchases.
UGG
UGG has been a lifetime favorite shoe for many, not only for comfort but for daily wear. Students can receive 10% off any full-priced styles online by verifying their student status through UNiDAYS. Students will need to verify their status on UGG’s promotions page prior to checkout to receive a discount.
