I used to say that I didn't want to go to college because I was intimidated by the thought of committing to academics. School never came easy for me. I spent several hours in tutoring sessions to try and subside test anxiety, but ultimately I would panic the minute the scantron hit my desk.
I made it my mission to become a well-rounded student and found that there is much more to school than a test grade – although acing a test is nice. I discovered that being involved on campus fueled my academic success. My active participation in organizations influenced me to perform better in the classroom.
An orange haze lingers at the begging of the school year. Everyone is optimistic about the year ahead and is more open to the idea of getting involved. There are a multitude of people on campus, but there truly is something for everyone. I was lucky enough to find Student Media early on in my college career and it has been the most fulfilling experience.
There are an array of welcome week events at the beginning of the school year. It can be daunting to walk down Ped walkway and see just how much there is to do, but if you seek out the right group, you might just land on a transformative outcome.
My dad has a saying, “use all your resources.” This motive was drilled into my head as a kid, but in recent years it has become the most crucial piece of advice.
In my freshman year, using all my resources meant attending office hours, spending way too much money on Chick-Fil-A, and getting every freebie possible. Although I do advise freshmen to spend all their dining dollars, I found new meaning in using my resources.
The longer you spend at UT, the more you fall in love with the orange haze. There is a charm to this campus that is hard to describe – it’s chaotic, but in the small moments you can find comfort.
In my junior year, I find that “using my resources” has a new meaning. My resources lay in the people I surround myself with and the memories we share together. I am so thankful that I subsided my intimidation, and committed to academics because, without that leap of faith, I wouldn’t have the support system or the work ethic that I have today.
In this issue, we highlight on campus organizations that are eager to recruit students. It is never too late to get involved, because the longer you are on campus, the more you love the orange haze.
As an out-of-state student, I was unfamiliar with the Volunteer spirit. Little did I know, I didn’t have to be a Tennessee native to embody the Volunteer spirit. Volunteers are charged with the desire to take initiative and innovate.
Happy first day of classes, here’s to a great year of embracing the orange haze.
