My first few days, weeks and months on this campus as a freshman in 2020 were less than exciting, which is something I’ve shared in several letters at this point. The COVID-19 talk is incredibly exhausting as everyone knows, but at times, I think it’s important to look back and see how far this campus has come in the past few years.
It will always be strange to think that I did not know a pre-pandemic UT, but I like to think that I have come to know a post-pandemic UT. Obviously, I can’t say exactly what this campus was like before March 2020, but I can say that this version feels resilient, hopeful and filled with gratitude.
It’s hard to walk around campus without seeing students smiling and laughing despite the stress of school. As the semester begins, we’re about to see HSS lawn flooded with people studying, eating lunch and playing with their dogs. Classes have not even begun as I write this, and the joy on campus already feels palpable as I watch freshmen arrive and see returning students move into Fort Sanders houses.
Not only is the joy palpable but it’s different — this is joy coming from people who have experienced intense grief, distress and isolation at several points over the past three years. The communal joy in response to communal despair feels different to me than pre-pandemic joy.
Whether we’re consciously aware of it or not, I think we are all keen to the fact that the things around us could be taken away at any moment. While it may sound depressing on the surface, that sort of feeling creates a sense of gratitude that I think makes all of us at least a hair more joyful when we hug our friends in person, go to football games and even attend in-person class.
I’ll pause for a moment to note that while I say “post-pandemic,” I do not mean that COVID-19 has gone on its way and is no longer a risk. Cases are currently very high in Knoxville, and maintaining your physical health, staying home if you’re sick and getting vaccinated is extremely vital. People are still at risk of becoming dangerously sick, so remember to do what you can to protect those around you. What I mean is that having the ability to safely see people and experience campus when so many of us know what it’s like to not have those experiences makes us all the more grateful.
I feel immensely thankful for my time at UT as I head into my senior year. After my freshman year, when getting involved meant occasional in-person meetings rather than Zoom calls, I did everything I could to make the most of my remaining time on campus. While sometimes that felt or continues to feel overwhelming, if I had to go back, I wouldn’t change a thing.
My involvement in The Daily Beacon, along with other extracurricular activities on campus, continues to enhance my college experience, and I find myself continually noting how different UT feels in 2023 compared to 2020. Whether you’re a new student or a returning one, I think it’s important to get involved in something that gives you life and reasons to feel grateful even in times when finding joy feels impossible.
For some people, that may mean joining one of the hundreds of clubs on campus or going to a campus event. For others, it may mean setting aside a Saturday every now and then to volunteer at a local nonprofit. And for many people, it may just mean carving out more time to go to parties or play trivia with your friends. Finding whatever brings you joy and gives you a sense of community can alter your college experience entirely.
One of the reasons the Beacon is here is to help you find those moments of joy. We’re always looking for ways to tell you about resources on campus, give you information about clubs and update you on what’s happening in Knoxville. Even stories that may be seemingly unrelated to community or joy all tie back to something that we as students are experiencing together whether it’s a crowded campus, a football loss or extreme rent increases. Those hard moments can make us all the more grateful for the joyful ones.
