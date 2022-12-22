Many are familiar with the fan-favorite TV show “How I Met Your Mother.” This show gained popularity in the mid-2000s and went on for nine seasons. The show was so successful that it inspired a spinoff called “How I Met Your Father” starring Hillary Duff.
Much like how “How I Met Your Mother” follows the story of protagonist Ted Mosby retelling how he met his kids’ mother, this new show follows the story of how Sophie met her son’s father.
The first episode opens the same way almost every episode of the original series opened, with the main character telling their kids about some wild adventures they had with friends through flashbacks. In the first episode, we are introduced to all of the main characters, including Sophie who narrates the show. She is played by Hillary Duff but also by Kim Cattrell in the futuristic segments.
Valentina — played by Francia Raisa — is Sophie’s fun roommate who is not afraid to take risks. Valentina is an assistant stylist who has just gotten back from fashion week in London. The first time we see her on-screen, we learn that she has invited her London fling to live with her and Sophie. Valentina is not afraid to go against the grain and she has a way of encouraging Sophie to get outside of her comfort zone.
Some other characters that are introduced in the first episode include Jesse, played by Chris Lowell, and Sid, played by Suraj Sharma. Jesse and Sid meet Sophie in a shared Uber where Jesse is the driver and Sid is a fellow passenger. In the Uber they exchange stories of where they are headed. Sid is on the way to propose to his long-term girlfriend and Sophie talks about her failed tinder dates. We also discover that Jesse does not believe in marriage due to his own mishaps involving a proposal gone wrong.
The main plot of the pilot follows Sophie trying to track down the supposedly perfect guy whose only flaw is that he is moving to Australia that same night. She is convinced that he is the one and that they can make long distance work.
Sophie clearly takes after Ted Mosby from the original series in the sense that they are both hopeless romantics. This is evident through the advice that she gives to Jesse in regards to his “Brooklyn Bridge girl.” She tells him a story about how she is waiting to walk across the Brooklyn Bridge until she meets her soulmate.
Eventually Sophie does track down Ian, the guy who is moving to Australia, only to get told that it would not work because of the 14-hour time difference. He told her that someday they could be together, but Sophie does not want to wait for someday. She then goes on to walk the Brooklyn Bridge with her roommate, her roommate’s boyfriend Charlie, her new friends Jesse and Sid and Jesse’s sister Ellen.
During this walk we learn that Sophie’s childhood was far from magical with a party girl mother and an absentee father. Yet she is still almost naively optimistic when it comes to how she views love and life in general. Fans of the original show will be happy to hear that by the end of the episode, we discover that Sid and Jesse live in the iconic apartment where the majority of the original show takes place.
Overall, the show was pretty good. Similar to most spin-offs, it cannot compare to the original. The original had a unique humor to it that cannot be replicated.
Each character had a distinctive and entertaining personality that just had a way of drawing you in. The acting was phenomenal to the point where the main characters blended together as a friend group seamlessly. Nothing felt forced.
If you were to treat this show as a stand-alone show instead of constantly comparing it to “How I Met Your Mother,” you would find that it is quite entertaining. The humor is modernized and timed pretty well for the most part, the characters are lovable and you actually get invested in their separate journeys. If you're a fan of “How I Met Your Mother” or not, this show is still worth watching.
Be on the lookout for season two. You should expect the return of all the main characters, and even some of the side characters, considering that they all have unfinished business. At the end of season one, there was a major break-up, a marriage at city hall, a couple of guest star appearances, someone pulling a “Ted Mosby” and so many unanswered questions. Check out season two on Jan. 24 on Hulu to see where Sophie and her friends’ stories will go.
