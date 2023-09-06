On Sept. 6, the Campus Events Board hosted “Hats & Hounds” in the Student Union from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The event allowed students to personalize their very own hat for game days and other fun events while spending time with some of the dogs and cats available for adoption at Young-Williams Animal Center.
Within the first hour of “Hats & Hounds,” there were over 350 participants. Hats were decorated with glitter, feathers, initials and UT orange. The event helped students, especially freshmen, meet other students while talking about what color to add to their hat or if they prefer cats or dogs.
Students were able to come together and create something that did not have anything to do with an assignment or grade, which can be surprisingly hard to do with the chaos of classes and adjusting to college life. In addition to crafting, students were also able to try popsicles from Frios Gourmet Pops’ wide variety of flavors and learn more about the WUTK student radio station as it played on the speakers.
Also at the event were a few of the adorable animals at Young-Williams Animal Center. Young-Williams Animal Center is located less than fifteen minutes away from campus with the mission to help pets find their forever home through adoption and foster programs. The Young-Williams Animal Center often visits UT events to help raise awareness for their organization and to get their puppies and kittens out of the shelter for the day.
Young-Williams Animal Center offers numerous ways for students to get involved. Volunteers can help prepare toys and treats, assist with laundry and cleaning and prepare food for their Pet Food Pantry.
There is even the option to take a dog out of the shelter for a day through their “Doggie Day Trip” program. There is also the opportunity to donate money or supplies through their Amazon wishlist.
Volunteer Alexa Castillo said her favorite part of volunteering is the in-house dog walking. Castillo believes events like “Hats & Hounds” helps Young-Williams Animal Center get in contact with students who love animals and want to get involved.
“I think a lot of UT students don’t know about the opportunities at Young-Williams, and it’s a really great way to get involved and spend time with animals in need,” Castillo said.
CEB strives to provide unique and different events for students, faculty and staff to create a more inclusive and involved campus culture. Brooke Heidebrecht, president of the entertainment committee, explained how CEB events like “Hats & Hounds” are proposed by members and students.
From there, CEB helps to make proposals become a reality by working with its members to host events that are created by students, for students. Heidebrecht believes being a part of CEB is a great opportunity for students with passions for event planning, event management and UT student life.
“We just look to get students engaged, involved and take a breather from classes,” Heidebrecht said.
CEB will continue to host events for students throughout the school year. Currently in progress is a Fall Fair event scheduled for Sept. 20 from 6-9 p.m. with games, prizes and food. The schedule of events is updated on the CEB website.
