This fall will be a busy one for Gallery 1010, one of three galleries associated with the School of Art at UT. It is the only non-profit, off-campus exhibition space fully run by students in the state of Tennessee.
The gallery is finalizing its fall exhibition line-up, which promises to showcase the best of UT’s student artist community. There will be fifteen week-long exhibits, ranging from traditional art forms to the more experimental.
The semester will kick off with an exhibition consisting of works from the second-year MFA program. Titled “It Takes Ten,” the exhibition will feature ten student artists, who will be presenting two to three pieces each across every MFA discipline offered at UT: sculpture, ceramics, painting/drawing, printmaking and time-based art.
“As the organizer, I am asking my cohort to bring in the pieces that feel the most exciting and relevant to the practice they hope to cultivate in the upcoming year,” second-year MFA candidate Landin Eldridge said. “I hope that this exhibition can be used as a jumping-off point for a semester of experimentation and growth.”
The title of the exhibit refers to the collaborative aspect of putting together the show.
“I definitely believe a strong sense of community builds strong artists, so I was thrilled when a member of the cohort suggested this title,” Eldridge said.
In addition to organizing this exhibit, Eldridge is also the new assistant director of Gallery 1010.
The gallery is located within the Emporium Center at 100 S. Gay Street and typically sees over five-thousand visitors each semester.
It reverted back to opening receptions last year after having spent much of the early days of the pandemic doing gallery visits by appointment only. Besides COVID-19, another challenge the gallery faced was the move to the Emporium from its previous location on McCalla Avenue.
“I would say our biggest challenge in the last year was our move into the Emporium building from our old location,” gallery director and third-year MFA candidate Hanna Seggerman said. “We did a lot of construction to prepare the space and created a great relationship with the Emporium staff for our exhibitions to run smoothly.”
Looking ahead, the gallery hopes to participate in the 2023 Tennessee Triennial For Contemporary Art. This is a major statewide art showcase hosted by Tri-Star Arts, a collective dedicated to cultivating the contemporary visual art scene in Tennessee. The group provides Tennessee artists with exhibition and creation spaces, grant money and other resources in order to perfect their crafts.
Additionally, applications for Spring 2023 will open in December, with more information to come as the deadline approaches.
For more information about Gallery 1010, visit their website and Instagram page. Information about individual exhibitions will also be available on the School of Art website, LocateArts.org and the Campus Events calendar.