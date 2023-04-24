Located at 745 N Broadway in North Knoxville, Yee-Haw Brewing Company has become a popular spot for local Knoxvillians and UT students alike. This location is the fifth one that Yee-Haw has opened, with others in Johnson City, Nashville, Gatlinburg and Greenville, South Carolina. This location has both indoor and outdoor spaces and can accommodate nearly a thousand guests at once. The brewery opened its doors for the first time in January 2023 and is rapidly becoming a neighborhood staple.
“The owners of Yee-Haw were really intentional about moving into this space,” Madalyn Neil, the marketing and events manager for Yee-Haw’s Knoxville location, said about the brewery’s location. “When we come into a community, we really want to uplift the area that we’re in. We want to see economic growth for all the businesses in the area and create a community spot where people of all ages and backgrounds can come and enjoy it.”
With this in mind, Yee-Haw Brewing truly offers something for everyone — families with children, people with pets, retirees and students alike have enjoyed the indoor and outdoor spaces available at the Knoxville location. In the Beer Garden, there is a jumbotron that regularly broadcasts sporting events like the University of Tennessee baseball games.
While this draws in sports fans, there are other things that pique the interest of people who aren’t necessarily sports fans. On Mondays, Yee-Haw hosts an industry night where they serve breakfast food from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Yee-Haw also hosts entertainers on their indoor stage some nights, karaoke other nights and they will start hosting more live music events as summer approaches.
Though Yee-Haw Brewing Company brews their own beer and primarily serves beer, they offer other drinks and a full food menu.
“We have a full bar, so we have liquor, wine — red, white and sparkling — as well as ciders and seltzers on tap. Then, throughout the summer months, we have frozen drinks as well. We even have non-alcoholic beers as well,” Neil said. “As for food, we use Prince’s — they’re the original hot chicken out of Nashville. It’s delicious. We also have our own signature items like pretzels and such.”
Every Friday, Yee-Haw features a new beer that they brew in-house. This past Friday, they featured a coffee lager called “Giddy Up.” This coffee lager is interesting and unique because most coffee beers are dark, but this one was much lighter.
“We’re trying to make some unique, fun stuff,” Chris Meadows, the brewmaster at Yee-Haw, said.
Meadows is also a teacher of future professional brewers at the Brewing and Distilling Center in Knoxville, which is right across the street from Yee-Haw.
“Knoxville is a craftier town — people expect really new and exciting things frequently here, since there are so many breweries around,” Meadows said.
Because of this, Yee-Haw has put in great effort to bring variety to their selection of drinks. Not only do they feature specific beers on Fridays, but they also collaborate with other local businesses like Magpies Bakery.
Magpies Bakery has a double oatmeal cream pie cookie, so Meadows concocted a beer based on that cookie. Ideas like this are what set Yee-Haw apart from other breweries in the area. It involves the neighborhood, challenges the makers of the beer and offers something new to the patrons that are coming to Yee-Haw for something special.
“It’s a great environment and we’ve been really appreciative of the community’s support and love that we’ve seen so far. We just can’t wait for it to continue,” Neil said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.