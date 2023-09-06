The Strip is welcoming a brand new restaurant to the campus family. CRAVE865, located at 2008 Cumberland Ave., is home to gourmet hot dogs, burgers, chicken, salads and more. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
CRAVE came to be when three lifelong friends, one from Knoxville and the other two from Los Angeles, came together to create a unique restaurant that mixes fast food speed with an upscale feel. The restaurant has easy access to students and is surrounded by many parking locations, such as garages, for anyone wanting to commute there.
When walking in, you are greeted by the full bar as well as a dining area accompanied by an open kitchen where you can watch the cooks make your food. Even during the daytime hours, CRAVE has the full bar available with many selections, including unique one-of-a-kind cocktails with fun themes like “Barbie bomb,” the Morgan Wallen inspired “You Proof” shot and many more.
There are six televisions mounted on the walls playing a variety of sports at all times and high quality speakers playing all kinds of music. Matt Carter, general manager of the location, says that CRAVE is meant to be a “chill environment” open to everyone, including students. CRAVE is also a great game day hangout location.
“We had a huge group of Vols fans in here watching the game … all in here singing along to songs and having a great time,” Carter said.
This included the fan favorite tune “Rocky Top,” of course. Various crowd members described CRAVE as “so chill and an awesome place to hang out.”
In contrast to the many fried chicken locations available to students, CRAVE has a wide variety of menu items that not only include the staple fried chicken but many different options of other dishes as well.
CRAVE prides itself on its high quality and fast service.
“We’ve got big bold flavors. Everything is fresh, and it's really high quality ingredients,” Carter said. “The hot dogs and the hamburgers are both all-black angus beef … our chicken breasts are sous vide cooked, so they are still nice and juicy and flavorful. Even the fries, we could get cheap fries, but we are using the higher quality potato.”
Dylan Starling, a cook for CRAVE, praised the menu as well.
“Everything on the menu is creative and fun,” Starling said. “The fry seasoning was probably the best I’ve had.”
These high quality ingredients are also met with fast service. Carter mentioned that the dish that takes the longest to prepare is the chicken tender basket at only eight minutes. CRAVE’s entire menu takes under ten minutes and is cooked to order. You place your order at the counter by the bar, gather the utensils next to it and then make your way to a table where you can watch the talented kitchen staff make the food.
Carter said the restaurant is student-friendly and a great study spot during the day. There are USB ports located all over the restaurant, and it is described as a relaxed environment.
“Students need to study, so they can come hang out here,” Carter said. “They can come get a bite to eat and study.”
In addition to the daytime dining, CRAVE becomes the go-to night time outing. CRAVE865 Nightlife is every Wednesday through Saturday beginning at 8 p.m. The daytime restaurant transforms into a perfectly aesthetic mini club with a full bar that still serves a wide variety of foods compared to other night bars and clubs.
The tables at the front of the house by the bar get moved, the lights go down, dance lights come on and the stereos get cranked up with a DJ on site. According to Carter, there are currently three to four DJs on rotation. CRAVE Nightlife still serves a great array of food like burgers, dogs, fries, tots, nachos and more as well as their full bar menu.
CRAVE865 is the Strip’s brand new member with a huge variety of menu options. CRAVE has fast food speed with high quality ingredients and service as well as being study and student-friendly. When looking for an upscale night time hangout, CRAVE Nightlife is the spot. The restaurant seeks to stand out and be unique to Knoxville.
“Come try the food,” Carter said. “You’ll be a believer.”
You can keep up with all things CRAVE and CRAVE Nightlife on their website and Instagram, @crave865utk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.