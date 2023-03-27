The UT Culinary Institute and Creamery hosted a “Ready for the World Café” luncheon with a Pacific Northwest themed menu. These luncheons are run by RHTM 445 Advanced Food Production students, with hopes to aid them with real world experience.
Hospitality, nutrition and food science majors primarily makeup the class. This hands-on experience has unique benefits to each major according to culinary directory Tyler White.
“Nutrition students learn the cooking techniques and what goes along with it to help their clients instead of just saying ‘oh well you should eat healthy’,” White said. “Hospitality takes it because there is food at every event and food science students take it because they are developing products in their program, but they never use the products. We show them how to use some of the products to see the practicality of what they are developing.”
Each banquet-style luncheon caters to 64 people with tickets priced at $15. The purchase of a ticket gets you a 3-course meal and beverages. Students curate the menu based upon geographical regions they learn about in their textbook.
Pacific Northwest was the theme chosen for this luncheon, having students research and prepare a regionally accurate meal within their budget.
The first course was a Washington-inspired walnut salad consisting of fuji apple slices, dried cranberries, fresh arugula and crumbled goat cheese topped with a cinnamon maple dressing.
The second course followed with an Alaska-inspired salmon chowder made up of buttery potatoes, smokey bacon, sweet corn and bite-sized salmon in a creamy broth.
Finally, the experience concluded with a Oregon-inspired marionberry pie. This pie was filled with sweet and art marionberry filling and dusted with powdered sugar.
The culinary institute’s luncheons are a crowd favorite for some in the Knoxville community, gaining weekly supporters.
“Me and my wife have been coming to these for probably more than 20 years,” community member Ray Daughtery said. “We enjoy the different foods and the different themes. I always think its excellent!”
UT Junior hospitality major, Sam Mitchell, explained how she signed up for the class solely because it was different and looked like fun. She now sees it as her favorite class.
“A hands-on class is definitely more interesting than others,” Mitchell said. “I am actually excited for class rather than just sitting through a lecture for an hour.”
Banquet-style preparation is not all this course focuses on. UT students will eventually be able to see for themselves what the culinary department is producing.
“This is only the first part of the class,” White said. “At the end of April and beginning of May we will operate a food truck working with our FoodForVol program. We will utilize that food to create new menu items and hand out free hot meals on campus.”
In the meantime, there are a few more luncheons those interested can attend. Upcoming themes include New Orleans Cajun-Style and Mexico-inspired meals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.