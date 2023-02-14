Murmurs have started to surface across campus of a new hot spot that took over the old 17th Street Market.
Uncle Sam’s Italian Restaurant has only six reviews on Yelp, but nearly all of them are five stars. The menu contains a huge variety at extremely reasonable prices, a college kid’s dream.
Uncle Sam's is an Italian restaurant inspired by Middle Eastern flair brought by their owners, Sammy and Moe Lash. This menu has everything – pastas, calzones, pizzas, subs, gyros, burgers – which are all made from scratch daily.
“We are from the Middle East, so we are trying to bring the taste of the Middle East with the pizza,” Lash said. “That’s why we make everything from scratch – the dough, tomato sauce, everything.”
Uncle Sam’s had a much smaller branch on Kingston Pike four years ago, but due to the small space they could only serve pickup and delivery. With their new, larger venue the sales have already been matched in just the first month of being open.
With fast success, Lash did warn about rushing the business and how his top priority will always be his customers and his team.
“I need double or triple my team and want to build it until they are ready for more customers,” Lash said. “Reputation and customer satisfaction are the most important thing. If I only have two orders a day, those two customers will be happy and come back more and more. If I had 100 customers a day at this moment in time, they would not show up again.”
Even with a brand-new location, this restaurant has already earned so many loyal customers.
“Uncle Sam’s is the best thing to happen to campus, especially with many of the restaurants on the strip being torn down for construction,” UT senior Bailey Wyatt said.
Another UT senior, Dolan Eckhart, expressed his newfound love for Uncle Sam’s.
“Sammy and Moe are the nicest people ever and their food is drop dead delicious … it’s only a matter of time before this place gets the recognition it deserves,” Eckhart said.
Uncle Sam’s also has a soft spot for UT students. Owner Sammy remembers the struggles of being a student. Sometimes you may want to go out to eat, but you just can’t afford it.
“I just love cooking and I understand the students,” Sammy said. “I never want to change the prices because I remember what it felt like to be a student.”
Uncle Sam's caters to the budget-conscious college student by offering affordable prices and now accepting VolCard payment, making it even more accessible to the campus community. But don't let the prices fool you, the portions are generous, and the food is mouthwatering. The installation is set to be complete by Feb. 17 and students will be able to use their VolCard money for any purchase at Uncle Sam’s Italian Restaurant.
Although the restaurant just opened its doors, Moe and Sammy have long-term plans of expansion, aiming to acquire the lot next door to put in a local coffee shop.
“We are going to take this way farther than where we are at now,” Lash said. “I want to make sure everyone who steps inside feels at home so they will want to keep coming back more and more.”
As for now, Uncle Sam’s is welcoming students to come try their food. Their confidence in quality and taste is not one to be overlooked, secured by a money-back guarantee.
“If you come over here and you try the food and don’t like it, don’t pay for it. The bill is on the house,” Lash said.
Uncle Sam’s is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
