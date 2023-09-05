Down at the road’s bend where East Glenwood Avenue and North Broadway Street meet sits a small brick building housing local businesses. At the corner is a café. Immediately as you enter, a wicker billy goat greets you to your left. Upon your eyes adjusting, you realize you just stepped into a different world — a world filled with a brilliant array of colors and textures, joined with the eclectic ensemble of decor.
Around the open space, people laugh and converse under floating plants. Someone at the countertop bar hums the melody to the music playing overhead. Standing behind the counter is a woman with a whimsical aura who effortlessly spins around to greet you: Welcome to Potluck.
Melanie LaFoy, founder and owner of Potluck Café, started her operation as a pop-up brunch shop in various locations throughout the year in 2022. Commonly seen at spaces like Tern Club and Crafty Bastard Brewery, LaFoy made a name for herself and her food. At the start of 2023, the innovative chef began her journey of finding a space of her own. It was a tricky time as the availability of spaces suitable for restaurants was limited.
“Not a lot of spaces are built in mind for kitchens or restaurants which is a big cost to have things installed, like a grease trap. This place really worked cause it already had a small grease trap,” LaFoy said.
On March 22, 2023, LaFoy publicly announced that Potluck Café found its home at 1328 N. Broadway St. This is the previous location of Kava Noble — an ethnobotanical tea room, now located on Sutherland Avenue. She worked on the space to ensure doors would be open on the first day of July, decorating the café with lots of items she found from the thrift stores around the neighborhood.
“I did all of it myself. And, you know, I always loved thrift stores and thrifting. I have been into all the thrift stores on the block, and now all the ladies who run them know me. Everything in here is from their store.” LaFoy said.
The inspiration for her menu is a unique blend of French and southeastern cooking — a combination that presents itself in a variety of casserole dishes, including options that fit different dietary needs, such as gluten-free and vegan. Potluck Café serves other classics such as ready-to-go sandwiches, coffee and salads. However, this special eatery offers so much more than a hot lunch.
As an expatriate, band member, former University of Tennessee professor, mother and chef — to just name a few things — the café‘s owner is just as bright and colorful as the environment she has cultivated.
Native to Maryville, Tennessee, chef LaFoy knows the Knoxville area well and the culture associated with southeastern Tennessee. During her late teen years, she had an opportunity to go to France, where she later found herself returning and eventually living in the European nation.
Both teaching and cooking have always been big parts of LaFoy’s life. After earning her master’s in French literature from UT, she lived and worked in Nantes, France, as a professor at Université de Nantes, teaching poetry and literature while also working at a creperie.
Even when she returned in 2019 before the pandemic as a UT French professor, LaFoy found herself quickly dashing after classes to shifts at Sweet P’s and Good Golly Tamale — something she loved to do with the free time she found herself with during her time at Rocky Top.
LaFoy is excited to share Take & Bake and To-Go Fridge with UT students — two services that partner very well with college life.
Take & Bake is an order option for a whole casserole. With orders being placed 48 hours in advance, it is perfect for meal planning and having a homestyle meal readily available throughout the week. This is great option for students, as research found by the Education Data Initiative shows college students in Tennessee spend on average $240 on groceries a month and $102 a week eating off-campus.
To-Go Fridge, on the other hand, is a clever method to avoid food waste. It is leftover pieces of casseroles from the day before at a discounted price and is just as delicious. Although it is easily accessible for take-out, students can have their leftovers warmed up and prepared for dine-in.
It truly tastes like home and catapults you to nostalgic memories of eating with family and friends. For students who ventured far from home, this is a meal that can help with feelings of homesickness.
Heather Ryerson, writer for Inside of Knoxville, shared her thoughts after having some leftover chicken alfredo lasagna casserole from the To-Go Fridge.
“I think the leftovers are great from a student perspective,” Ryerson said. ”Especially when you are trying to save a couple dollars, that’s the way to go.
Ryerson works alongside Alan Sims – better known as Knoxville Urban Guy – in sharing the stories of people and businesses here in Knoxville. In fact, Sims visited and wrote about LaFoy and her café.
Although Ryerson was not there in relation to Sims' article, she values supporting local businesses and learning more about them.
“I try to hit all the local spots. For me, it’s about getting to know the people and their story because that is the heart of it,” Ryerson said.
Due to Ryerson’s practice of visiting local spots, she has grown aware of what will mark a business for success. The most successful businesses are self-aware and community-forward, and they work to do what they can to best benefit the community.
The feeling of community is at the core of this dining experience. Potluck Café’s atmosphere welcomes anyone and everyone to its cozy lodge. From the moment you walk in and take a seat, the café feels like something out of a movie or TV show — that pleasing aesthetic found in fictional places like Luke’s Diner and Monk’s Café come to life. LaFoy identifies the café as becoming a form of a neighborhood spot, as many surrounding residents come into its four walls.
The cafe’s hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays – except on Wednesdays — and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. On Wednesdays, the café is closed. However, there is still an opportunity to be had. For adventurous students, faculty and staff who want to try something new, there is the Supper Club — a reserved evening where LaFoy draws a featured recipe from a suggestion box.
The Supper Club has two back-to-back seating times from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., with only 16 available slots for each. Reservations are done ahead of time and are currently available through direct messaging @potluck.knox on Instagram, but will soon be done through potluck-cafe.com.
LaFoy has come a long way to where she is now, and she has a lot of people to thank for helping make Potluck Café what it is today. Places like Tern Club, Crafty Bastards Brewery and Good Golly Tamale allowed her to use their kitchens to cook during her pop-up brunches.
“Small business people who have been through that process and know what it's like have been so helpful, and I know I couldn’t get through that on my own,” LaFoy said.
The new local business has many plans and goals in mind for the near future. Though currently a small staff, LaFoy hopes that her Bake & Take grows exponentially.
“I have a relationship with an industrial kitchen in town. I want to start offering holiday casseroles and hopefully have enough orders to have to cook off-site,” Ryerson said.
LaFoy has great ideas for casseroles themed around the holidays and the football season. In addition, she is hoping for more partnerships with the local community and with UT students.
Also, since charities and language tables are special to her, she hopes that Potluck Café can facilitate and help with these groups in the future.
