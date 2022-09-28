On Tuesday, the Student Union Auditorium hosted “Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski. He promoted easy and healthy meals and shared stories ranging from his own time as a college student to the adoption process of his playful pup Neon.
Porowski shared his passion for food with the students by preparing a fresh and light fennel salad packed with citrus fruits such as grapefruit and blood oranges and topped it off with pistachios for a salty crunch. During the demonstration, he touched on his time spent with volunteers at UT’s own Big Orange Pantry and emphasized the importance of the organization and overall, the kindness that can be spread by simply sharing a meal with someone in need.
Following the cooking segment, Porowski sat down with UT Campus Events Board member and event host Delia McDevitt and answered a variety of questions regarding his time filming on “Queer Eye” and how the show has impacted his life.
Porowski also discussed where his love for food came from and his newest projects including his pet food company, Yummers — co-owned by his “Queer Eye” co-star Jonathan Van Ness — and his upcoming Netflix show “Easy-Bake Battle” set to release Oct. 12.
“Before ‘Queer Eye,’ I was an actor graduating from my program in New York City and thought I was going to be super successful and end up on an HBO show, but instead I was a server at a restaurant for almost eleven years, auditioning for parts I wasn’t getting and basically giving up on my dream,” Porowski said.
Porowski explained that when the opportunity came around for “Queer Eye,” it did not change every single aspect of his life.
“I was so terrified, but I decided to lean into the fear and audition for it and I ended up getting the part and my life changed in so many different ways,” Porowski said. “However, I realized that I haven’t become happier, I just have more options for incredible opportunities to put the spotlight on issues that really matter to me.”
With that, Porowski also spoke on the struggles that came with stepping into a career that brought so much attention to his personal life.
“I was initially ashamed and embarrassed to share some of the struggles I was having with this job because I felt like I was in a place of such tremendous privilege that I didn’t feel comfortable with sharing my discomforts,” Porowski said.
Porowski also shared stories of the prominent role cuisine played in his childhood through his Polish heritage and cooking with his family and how that feeling of nostalgia drives his continued passion for cooking in his life today.
“I think that food and nutrition are incredibly important to self-care. Self-care not just from a bodily health perspective, but in terms of connecting to who I am and to my Polish heritage. For me, food also serves as a love language and preparing a meal for my partner when he comes home or making a stew for my dog,” Porowski said.
UT freshman Lillian O’Brien shared her thoughts on Porowski’s advice and discussion.
“I liked how Antoni said that self-care and nutrition are correlated but not reliant on each other. Whether the food is healthy or lacking in nutrition, it is important to treat ourselves with food that makes us feel good at the moment,” O’Brien said.
