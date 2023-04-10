One of the best things about campus is its close proximity to downtown Knoxville. Step outside, and there are bites and brews right on one’s doorstep.
With so many choices, it can be overwhelming when it comes to picking your next spot to explore. Luckily, there are a variety of websites and blogs dedicated to the best Knoxville has to offer. Visit Knoxville and the Downtown Knoxville Alliance website are both great sites to visit for more information.
Tucked next to Suttree’s High Gravity Tavern and connected to it via a sliding door, Harrogate’s Lounge is a combination bar and arcade. Featuring a modest collection of pinball machines and classic arcade machines, patrons can get their competitive spirit on while sipping on a couple of drinks.
Hungry for more? Take a visit to neighboring Suttree’s for a nice, hot bowl of ramen.
This is the home of Knoxville’s underground karaoke scene — literally.
Knox Box’s basement location offers visitors of all vocal abilities the chance to unleash their inner rockstar. The karaoke bar offers a robust selection of songs across a variety of genres, as well as a decent drinks and appetizers menu. It also regularly hosts events and themed nights, including drag nights and charity nights.
For more information, be sure to check out their Instagram and Facebook.
Despite the influx new residential developments, Downtown’s Old City neighborhood went without a grocery store for years.
Enter Jesse Newmister, chef-owner of the beloved Kaizen izakaya. In the winter of 2022, Newmister opened Red Panda Grocery just a few steps away from Kaizen, finally gracing Old City residents with a convenient, one-stop shop for groceries. The shop also boasts a deli counter and a rotating hot food menu.
One of Knoxville’s best kept secrets, the Peter Kern Library speakeasy is located within the dazzling Oliver Hotel. It is the only one of its kind in the city, and entrance can only be gained through uttering a code to the bouncer. The code, usually a four-digit number that changes every so often, can be found on the bar’s Instagram and Facebook posts.
For over two decades, Pilot Light has been Knoxville’s premier spot for indie and experimental music. Situated in the Old City, this is the city’s mecca for anybody interested in local talent. Entry to performances is typically around $10, although there are several nights that are free to the public.
Pilot Light operates as a non-profit venue and depends on the generosity of the community. Those interested in helping preserve Knoxville’s local music scene are encouraged to donate via Paypal.
Maybe nightlife is not your thing. Downtown still has you covered.
Union Ave Books is an independent, woman-owned bookstore right around the corner from Market Square with an impressive selection of literature for every kind of reader. For those looking to get more involved, the store offers a book club program in partnership with Knox Brew Hub.
The bookstore also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including workshops and book signings.
