Alexandria Ducote, a Maryville local, has reached the quarterfinals of The Greatest Baker Competition. This global competition consists of nine rounds and 24,000 competitors, but only one will win the grand prize of $10,000, a feature in Bake from Scratch Magazine and the title of “World’s Greatest Baker.”
Ducote, who graduated from Lenoir City High School, started baking at the age of 13.
“(My passion for baking) started when my mom always made sure we had an amazing cake for our birthdays. She made them when she could, and they went with the theme of our party. Once I was 13, I started baking and would watch Food Network to learn more techniques,” Ducote said.
After attending pastry school and working in the food industry in Southern California, her passion for baking turned into a career, and she has been baking professionally for over 12 years.
Known for her mini cheesecakes, artfully decorated wedding cakes and intricately iced cookies, Ducote used her talents to start her very own at-home bakery. Her bakery, called the Wildflour Bakery, makes each unique dessert to order from scratch.
Ducote’s mother, Renee Heimerman, said that her most recent favorites are her daughter’s sugar cookies and pumpkin cheesecake.
However, that is not all she makes, and Ducote even believes that her diverse skill set helps her stand out from competitors.
“I feel like I have a little more variety in my baking. You see competitions like this where it is mostly cakes or cookies. I do a little bit of everything. Adoption cakes to bachelorette cookies to holiday pies and cheesecakes. I think my portfolio is a little more widened and it helps me stand out,” Ducote said.
She first decided to enter the competition to promote her business in hopes of one day opening a brick and mortar location outside of her home.
“I knew it would help get me a little closer to getting my business off the ground more, whether it was winning the money, or more recognition for my craft,” Ducote said.
The Greatest Baker Competition, hosted by two former competitors on “The Great British Baking Show” Alice Fevronia and Sophie Faldo, is entirely online, and winners are determined by audience votes. The competition started in late October and will consist of nine rounds.
However, this competition is also a fundraiser for the Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation. Voters may choose to send in extra votes beyond the allotted 2 per day for donations starting at $10. Instead of the proceeds going to the competition, this money is used to help others.
“The organization helps families with children going through cancer treatment,” Heimerman said.
After making it past seven rounds and into the top 576 remaining competitors, Ducote said that her favorite part of competing has been the amount of support from her community.
“Getting another notification of my link being shared to gain more votes leaves a warm feeling in my heart,” Ducote said.
If she wins, Ducote will use this opportunity to expand her business.
“I plan to use the $10,000 to either rent out a commercial kitchen so I can widen my audience, or save it to go towards better and bigger equipment for when I get the store front. The two page spread in Bake from Scratch Magazine is going to be the cherry on top because it is such a national recognition,” Ducote said.
“I've seen (Alex’s) confidence grow during the competition, and I think it has solidified her desire and motivation to open a store front as quickly as possible. Winning the competition would help make that happen much faster,” Heimerman said.
Voting is open from Dec. 5-15, so click here to cast your vote.
