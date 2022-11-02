When analyzing the success of any restaurant, food is one of the most important factors to check off. When it comes to A Dopo, devoting focus to the tastiness of their pizza is something that they take pride in. But what this restaurant values equally to their food is the relationships between employees.
Located in downtown Knoxville, this small white-and-black cement restaurant has been a fan favorite ever since it opened in 2016. It earned its place at No. 38 on Yelp’s list of the country’s top-100 pizza places this past February. Nichole Schappert, a server at the restaurant, said the mix of select, fresh ingredients and friendly people make it feel like home.
“The ingredients bar none are what makes our pizza so good,” Schappert said. “It’s really the dedication of the owners to curate this menu, and they work really hard at keeping the ingredients pure and shopping locally. Those align with my beliefs and how I eat, so I really appreciate that.”
Before working at A Dopo, Schappert said she knew there was a certain professionalism to each server when it came to applying there. She found out about the job opportunity through a friend. Schappert knew they had a great reputation and felt the connection between servers when she ate there.
“Coming in, the atmosphere has so much to do with the client experience as well,” Schappert said. “A lot of it is composure, keeping calm, stuff like that. I think that’s what I always enjoyed when I ate here before I started working here. I never felt rushed; I felt cared about as a customer. I think that is what sets it apart from other restaurants.”
Schappert just celebrated her one-year anniversary working at A Dopo this past Sept. 28.
There is a unique process when it comes to being hired at A Dopo. To begin, there is a trial shift each new employee sits in on to get an idea of what it’s like being an employee. A large amount of focus goes into making new employees feel comfortable and find a home away from home. This is a priority for management because they strive to ensure positive feedback right off the bat for each employee.
“You really see how you work within the environment and how you get along with other people,” Schappert said. “That spoke to me, too. They’re not just gonna hire me and not know who I am.”
Getting to know employees on a professional level is one thing. Spending time together outside of work sets A Dopo’s employee relationships apart according to Schappert.
“There’s a Fourth of July party that happens and it’s a great way for all of us to not be at work but be together,” Schappert said. “It’s this other community building out at Norris Lake and you all get to camp together, eat together and get to know each other on different levels.”
Staff members from all different positions gather during their annual Fourth of July party. Employees play games, swim in the lake and eat – you guessed it – pizza. They are able to form new bonds that they can transfer later into the workplace.
To Schappert, being able to spend time with hosts, other servers, kitchen members and managers outside of work means a lot to providing good service. It is easier for her and everyone else to provide natural and friendly service to all kinds of clients who walk through their front door.
Only minutes away from UT’s campus, the restaurant sees a plethora of student customers and pizza-lovers like Uta Johnson-Suglia. To Johnson-Suglia, the service does not go unnoticed.
“I mean, the service is exceptional. Not to mention the food,” Johnson-Suglia said. “They’re always fast and friendly. They always come back to check on you to make sure the food’s good and that you’re good. I feel like we’re friends by the time I get up to leave. It’s hard to find great service like that these days.”
Johnson-Suglia said she goes about two to three times a month – it’s her favorite pizza place in Knoxville.
Kindness goes a long way, but it can go so much longer can it go when it’s paired with phenomenal food. Johnson-Suglia describes A Dopo’s menu as short but plentiful – hitting every taste bud no matter what option you choose. Johnson-Suglia said that she found out which pizza was her favorite thanks to her server during her first experience there two years ago.
“My favorite is a little bit of a secret menu item,” Johnson-Suglia said. “I think it’s called the Bianca. I forget who my server was but she suggested it. God, it’s good. It’s a white pizza with ricotta cheese, honey, and garlic on sourdough and it really is incredible.”
It’s no surprise why the restaurant is full every night and why employees enjoy going to work. With such unique service, there’s really no question as to why the pizza place was named A Dopo. In Italian, it means “See you later.”
And that’s exactly what they plan to do.
