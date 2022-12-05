As the school year progresses, staying consistent with good eating habits becomes increasingly important for students, especially as finals rapidly approaches. Luckily, Knoxville offers an array of breakfast options with a broad range of prices, selections and locations. Whether you’re on a tight budget or are hoping for a luxurious dining experience, several options in each category are accessible to all UT students within walking distance or a short car ride.
Here are 6 breakfast options both on-campus and near campus.
The Golden Roast
Conveniently located on Melrose Ave, The Golden Roast offers a large variety of pastries, including bagels, scones and muffins. These are served alongside an assortment of iced or hot beverages. Some highlights include the House Mocha and the ever-so-popular Cookie Butter Mocha. The Golden Roast is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Einstein Bros Bagels
Einstein Bros Bagels has three locations on the UT campus: the Haslam Business Building, the Art & Architecture Building and the Ken and Blaire Mossman Building. Of course, Einstein’s is most famous for one thing – the bagels. Their variety ranges from Jalapeño Cheddar bagels to Cinnamon Sugar bagels, offered with a number of “shmears.” Breakfast includes eggs, veggies and meat bagels. Coffee and chai beverages are also available. Einstein’s accepts VolCard, Dining Dollars and meal equivalency.
Dunkin’ Donuts
The on-campus Dunkin’, located at 1527 White Ave, provides an array of iced and hot coffees and teas. Additionally, breakfast foods include donuts, bagels, sandwiches and more. This Dunkin’ location is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Ruby Sunshine
Amongst a variety of dining and shopping options in downtown Knoxville’s Market Square is Ruby Sunshine, a popular brunch location. With an assortment of pancakes, omelets, french toast and much more, the restaurant proves to be an excellent option for a relaxing sit-down – or takeout – brunch. Ruby Sunshine is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The French Market Creperie
In downtown Knoxville, near Market Square, lies The French Market Creperie, with a menu full of numerous sweet and savory crepes. These range from famous Nutella crepes to smoked salmon and scrambled egg crepes. Also on the menu are a number of sweet beverages and delectable pastries. The French Market Creperie is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Pete’s Coffee Shop
For a more homey, comfortable and affordable dining experience, Pete’s Coffee Shop, a family-owned and operated breakfast restaurant, offers eggs, pancakes, sandwiches and biscuits before transitioning to lunch, providing even more options. Located on Union Ave, the restaurant is open from 6:30 am to 2 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
